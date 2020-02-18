Ex-C.I.A. Asset, now a strong man from Libya, faces allegations of torture

%MINIFYHTML6b5836ecd1376336d382c84f757153ad11% %MINIFYHTML6b5836ecd1376336d382c84f757153ad12%

When a rebellion against the Gaddafi government was lifted in 2011, prompting the intervention of the United States and NATO, Hifter returned to Libya, forming a powerful faction.

In 2014, with an interim government established after the death of Colonel Gaddafi, Hifter and his forces launched a broad offensive in Benghazi, Libya, called Operation Dignity, aimed at defeating Islamic extremist extremists. Mr. Hifter's two sons, Khalid and Saddam, served as officers under his command and led the fight in Benghazi.

During an October 2014 offensive, two families were caught in the violence.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs said Mr. Hifter's forces captured the Suyid family's house. When the father, Adel Salam al-Suyid, and his son, Ibrahim, rushed home to rescue other family members, they were captured and kidnapped. The next day, their bodies were discovered with wounds that showed they were tortured.

Two days later, other forces under Mr. Hifter's attack attacked Krshiny's house, killing two family members. Six brothers in the family were taken prisoner, accused of being members of the Islamic State. Ibrahim al-Krshiny, already wounded in the eye by the attack on the house, was stripped and then hit in the head with tubes, cables and a broom, according to the lawsuit. Then, for the next seven and a half hours, he was subjected to electric shocks.

Mr. al-Krshiny was finally released but lost an eye as a result of the abuse, according to his lawsuit. The body of his brother Mustafa was found days later, with his hands tied behind his back and bullet holes in his head and chest. Another brother, Ali, was also shot dead, and three others were injured.

"In October 2014, Hifter forces imprisoned, beat, electrocuted or shot 10 men from these families," said Kevin Carroll, a lawyer for Wiggin and Dana who represents the families. "These families will not receive due process in a country largely controlled by Hifter."

The lawsuit accuses Hifter and his children of using the Libyan National Army to wage "an indiscriminate war against the Libyan people," torturing and killing hundreds without any judicial process.