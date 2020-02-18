Ewan McGregor and Tilda Swinton spilled as cast members in Guillermo Del Toro & # 39; Pinocchio & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML6e69b4423684c44a1055c5654225fb2211% %MINIFYHTML6e69b4423684c44a1055c5654225fb2212%

David Bradley, who will play Pinocchio's creator, Geppetto, allegedly names the two stars as his castmates in an interview with Polish media Na Ekranie.

Ewan McGregor Y Tilda Swinton will appear in Guillermo del Toro's new version of "Pinocchio", according to one of its stars, David Bradley.

The Netflix animation, which has been in production for almost a decade, will be released next year (2021).

Although the details of the cast have not yet been officially announced, Bradley, the star of "Harry Potter", who will play Pinocchio's creator, Geppetto, apparently let out details of the cast in an interview with the Polish medium Na Ekranie (On screen ).

According to the website, Bradley says he is "involved" in the project and "can hear me as Geppetto" before moving on to list Ewan, Tilda, Ron PerlmanY Waltz Christoph Like his castmates.

Although Disney is planning its own new version of Pinocchio, with Robert Zemeckis on board to lead, Del Toro told The Hollywood Reporter that he is planning a darker version of the story, set in interwar Fascist Italy.

"It's not a & # 39; Pinocchio & # 39; for the whole family," he explained, adding that he was ready, "during the rise of Mussolini, do the calculations. A puppet during the rise of fascism, yes, it is." .