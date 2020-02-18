Every child in the world is threatened as decades of health improvements begin to stop

All children in the world are threatened as decades of health improvements begin to stop, according to an important report from the World Health Organization.

Obesity, air pollution and climate change represent an & # 39; immediate threat & # 39; for children in rich and poor countries alike.

The report, written by 40 experts from around the world and published in The Lancet, said that no country of the 180 analyzed is adequately protecting the child's health in all measures.

They said that big companies are to blame for using & # 39; exploitative marketing practices & # 39; to & # 39; boost highly processed fast food, sugary drinks, alcohol and tobacco to children & # 39 ;.

The United Kingdom gives children a good start in life: one of the ten best countries in the world for child health & # 39; flourishing & # 39; thanks to the solid education system and NHS.

But it ranks 133rd in terms of providing a healthy environment, with Britain on track to emit 115 percent more carbon dioxide by 2030 than its emissions target.

Experts are also worried about Britain's hesitant hesitation, with childhood immunization now at 94 percent, lower than most other European countries.

Generalized child poverty in the United Kingdom is also putting children at risk.

Professor Anthony Costello of the University College London, who contributed to the report, said: "While the wealth of the United Kingdom, the provision of free medical care through the NHS and investment in preschool education and social welfare are strongly linked to the Good survival and prosperity of the child measures, we can not rest on our laurels.

& # 39; The widely respected Institute of Fiscal Studies predicts a seven percent increase in child poverty between 2015 and 2022, and several sources predict child poverty rates of up to 40 percent.

"That almost one in two children is poor in 21st century Britain is not only a misfortune, but a social calamity and an economic disaster, all in one."

Globally, the authors are more concerned with environmental problems and obesity.

They believe that & # 39; predatory marketing & # 39; of junk food and sugary drinks is driving obesity directly: the number of obese children and adolescents worldwide increased from 11 million in 1975 to 124 million in 2016.

Professor Costello said: & # 39; Industry self-regulation has failed.

"Studies in Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and the United States, among many others, have shown that self-regulation has not hindered the commercial capacity to advertise children."

THE 10 BEST COUNTRIES FOR BLOSSOMING CHILDREN 1. Norway 2. Republic of Korea 3. Netherlands 4. France 5. Ireland 6. Denmark 7. Japan 8. Belgium 9. Iceland 10. United Kingdom

1. Central African Republic 2. Chad 3. Somalia 4. Niger 5. Mali 6. Guinea 7. Nigeria 8. South Sudan 9. Sierra Leone 10. Afghanistan

Children in Norway (pictured) have the best chance of survival and well-being

Helen Clark, a former New Zealand prime minister, who co-chaired the report, said: “ Despite improvements in the health of children and adolescents over the past 20 years, progress has stalled and is expected to reverse.

& # 39; All children around the world now face existential threats from climate change and trade pressures.

"Countries should review their approach to child and adolescent health to ensure that we not only take care of our children today but protect the world they will inherit in the future."

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said: & # 39; This report shows that the world's decision makers are failing children and young people today: they do not protect their health, They do not protect your rights and do not protect your planet.

"This should be a wake-up call for countries to invest in children's health and development, ensure that their voices are heard, protect their rights and build a future that is suitable for children."

The index shows the performance compared to child flowering, including measures of child survival, well-being and sustainability, including an indirect indicator of greenhouse gas emissions.

Children in Norway, the Republic of Korea and the Netherlands have the best chance of survival and well-being, while children in the Central African Republic, Chad, Somalia, Niger and Mali face the worst odds.

However, when the authors took into account CO2 emissions per capita, the main countries were left behind: Norway ranked 156, the Republic of Korea 166 and the Netherlands 160.

The United States of America (USA), Australia and Saudi Arabia are among the ten worst issuers.

The only countries in the process of exceeding the CO2 emission targets per capita by 2030, while also performing fairly in child flowering measures, were Albania, Armenia, Grenada, Jordan, Moldova, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Uruguay and Vietnam.