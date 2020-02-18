Eva Marcille shares her secret to age back – Watch her video

Eva Marcille has always been praised for beauty and youthful appearance and has been sharing her aging secrets with her fans. Watch a recent video you shared on your social media account below.

‘Life can go crazy, and there is no slowdown in the short term. I swear on my daily dose of # harmony 🌻 From my CBD line @cevad_cbd A little goes a long way and there is no price you can put in peace, "Eva began her post.

She went on and said: ‘I can't stop the world's daily stress, but I can make them much easier to handle … and oh yes, I also have a CBD face moisturizer! Login to thinkcevad.com and get yours "Link in the biography Go to my website now and sign up for a discount."

Someone else wrote: "You are absolutely beautiful!"

He also shared a quote from Bob Markey that sparked a debate among his fans about IG.

A follower posted this ‘Deep! You have to find happiness in the little things in life, even when you're broke. "

Someone else said: ‘yes !! I agree with Bob Marley "it was a legend!" and another sponsor published: "But being bankrupt will not make you happy either." So I'm going to work to make those numbers "I'm sorry Uncle Bob,quot; I love you "

A follower asked Eva: "Please let your hair grow, short blond hair makes you look like Dennis Rodman," the long one looked fiercer, cheeky and made your face look thinner. "

In other news, not too long ago, Eva managed to impress many fans with a motivating message that she decided to share in her social media account.

It's about betrayal and how to heal yourself and find the inner closure.



