Erling Haaland: the numbers behind his incredible start at Borussia Dortmund | Soccer news

Haaland took his account to 11 goals in seven games in all competitions for Dortmund after a double against PSG in his Champions League debut for the club





Erling Haaland took his account to 11 goals in seven games for Borussia Dortmund

After another record night for Erling Haaland, we take a look at the numbers behind his incredible beginning of life at Borussia Dortmund and his season so far …

Haaland struck twice Tuesday night when Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-1 home victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The prolific Norwegian took his account to 11 goals in seven games in all competitions in his debut in the Champions League for the Bundesliga team as more records plummeted.

Here we take a look at the incredible numbers of the Norwegian striker since his transfer to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January …

The incredible Haaland numbers

Haaland statistics since joining Borussia Dortmund in January Games played 7 7 Games started 4 4 Minutes Played 440 Goals eleven Total shots (including blocks) 19 Shooting on target 13 Shot conversion rate (including blocks) 57.9% Minutes per goal 40

Haaland has scored 11 goals in seven appearances for Borussia Dortmund, the most players for a club in the top five European leagues (all competitions) since its debut in January.

No other player of a Bundesliga team has scored 11 goals in their first seven games in all competitions.

The shooting map of Erling Haaland from the open game in the Champions League this season

He is also the first Dortmund player to score in his debut in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.

Haaland also scored in his Champions League debut for Red Bull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old scored for Dortmund with his first target shot in the Bundesliga, his first target shot in DFB-Pokal and his first target shot in the Champions League.

10 – Players who score 10 goals in their first season in the European Cup / Champions League: 1958/59 – Just Fontaine (10)

1978/79 – Claudio Sulser (11)

2017/18 – Sadio Mané (10) and Roberto Firmino (10)

2019/20 – Erling Haaland (10). Introduction. pic.twitter.com/4g5DzExObp – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 18, 2020

Haaland has now scored 10 goals in the Champions League in just seven appearances, reaching four games faster than any other player in the competition's history.

He is only the second player to score 10 goals in the Champions League as a teenager, after Kylian Mbappe (13), and the first to do so in a single campaign in the competition.

Most goals in the five best European leagues (all competitions) since Haaland's debut for Dortmund: Player Goals Erling Haaland eleven Cristiano Ronaldo 8 Alexander Isak 8 Ciro still 6 6 Robert Lewandowski 6 6 Heung-Min son 6 6 Stephy Mavididi 6 6 Rebic suede 6 6

With 10 goals in the Champions League in his name, the Norwegian striker has more goals in the competition than Atlético de Madrid (9) and Barcelona (9).

After his double against PSG, Haaland now has 39 club goals in his name so far this season.

In the Haaland senior club race so far, he has played 100 games, scoring 60 goals. He also has eight hat-tricks to his name.