English roulette Adil Rashid signs a new white ball contract in Yorkshire | Cricket News

"Although I won't play red ball cricket this summer, I still have ambitions to play test cricket in the future."





Adil Rashid will only play in Vitality Blast for Yorkshire this season

Adil Rashid has signed a white ball contract with Yorkshire for the 2020 season.

England's 32-year-old spinner has returned to play only in limited formats, citing his shoulder injury and the need to handle his workload before the October T20 World Cup.

Rashid said: "I am delighted to sign this contract with my local club and look forward to this season's T20 campaign.

"I have decided to focus on white ball cricket this summer before the T20 World Cup. This is due to an ongoing shoulder injury, so it is important for me to manage my workload to have the best chance of staying fit.

Rashid helped England win the T20 series in South Africa this month

"Although I won't play red ball cricket this summer, I still have the ambition to play test cricket in the future."

Rashid's previous step away from first-class cricket, in 2018, was controversial after he was called to the England test during the season.

The new deal effectively means that he will only play for Yorkshire in the Vitality Blast this season, as the Royal London Cup has more than 50 clashes with The Hundred in which Rashid is hired by the Northern Superchargers.

Tykes cricket director Martyn Moxon said: "We fully understand Adil's position and we are happy that he is available for Yorkshire at Vitality Blast next season."

"Adil is a world class artist and will obviously add great value to our T20 team."