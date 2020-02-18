England women's squad: Fran Kirby out, Grace Fisk receives England's first senior call | Soccer news

Fran Kirby is lost due to illness
Last update: 18/02/20 11:01 am
West Ham defender Grace Fisk received her first female senior call from England, with Phil Neville opting for youth before her SheBelieves Cup defense in March.
More to follow …
England squad: Mille Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Toni Duggan (Atlético de Madrid), Bethany England (Chelsea), Grace Fisk (West Ham), Alex Greenwood (Lyon), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Everton), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Ellen White (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal )
