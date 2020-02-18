England Women beaten by Sri Lanka before the T20 World Cup | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML2a250ddf4f766b939be5d757b5c2b8c711% %MINIFYHTML2a250ddf4f766b939be5d757b5c2b8c712%

English captain Heather Knight: & # 39; Could kick us in the back, which might not be a bad thing. We are still in a good place & # 39;





England Women suffered a surprising 10-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their last warm-up before the T20 World Cup.

Heather Knight's side, which readjusted its middle order, was limited to 122-9 in Adelaide with Tammy Beaumont (23) with the highest score of No. 4 and Knight hitting 19 of No. 7.

Sri Lanka achieved its goal in 12.3 surpasses with Captain Chamari Atapattu (78 vs. 51) by lighting five six and eight four in an uninterrupted partnership with Hasini Madushika (29).

England's punishing defeat came only two days after having won a six-win victory over New Zealand in its first warm-up match.

"It was a disappointing performance, but I would prefer that we get out of the way before the World Cup," said Knight, whose team will begin its T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa on Sunday in Perth, live. Sky Sports Cricket Y Sky Sports Mix from 10.30am.

"His spinners played well and put him on the field and we probably don't adapt to that fast enough, and when you add some exits it gets harder."

"Chamari hit very well for Sri Lanka and simply took away the game. He could give us a little kick in the back, which might not be a bad thing."

"We are still in a good place. We have played many good cricket here and we need to take that to our first game against South Africa."

England and South Africa join Group B for Thailand, Pakistan and the West Indies, with Australia's hosts and favorites placed alongside India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group A.

England and South Africa join Group B for Thailand, Pakistan and the West Indies, with Australia's hosts and favorites placed alongside India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group A.