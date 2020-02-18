Emre Can: Borussia Dortmund completes the permanent transfer with Juventus | Soccer news





Borussia Dortmund and Emre may have agreed to a contract until 2024

Borussia Dortmund signed a four-year contract with Emre Can after activating an option to make the Juventus midfielder's loan permanent.

Can has made only three appearances since joining the Bundesliga on January 31, but Germany's international has left a sufficient impression at that time to persuade Dortmund to take his £ 21 million option to sign it.

The 26-year-old joined Juventus in a free transfer from Liverpool in June 2018, but saw his minutes reduce this season after Maurizio Sarri replaced Massimiliano Allegri during the summer.

Can scored a sumptuous goal on his return to the Bundesliga action

It was speculated that Can could join Manchester United during the January transfer window, but eventually chose to return to Germany, where he began his senior career with Bayern Munich before moving on to Bayer Leverkusen.

Technically, Can will remain in Dortmund until July 1, when he will begin his permanent contract with the club, which will run until June 2024.

After being out of the Juventus Champions League team for the group stage, Can is eligible to perform in Dortmund as they resume their European campaign against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.