Elton John will stick to the calendar of the world tour despite the diagnosis of pneumonia

The hit producer & # 39; I & # 39; m Still Standing & # 39; is expected I returned to Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on February 18 after being forced to interrupt his performance on Sunday due to illness.
Elton JohnThe "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" world tour will continue as planned, the promoters promised, even though the singer had to interrupt a concert in New Zealand after getting pneumonia.
The 72-year-old was performing at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Sunday, February 16 when he stopped the show almost two hours later, and told the audience: "I can't sing … I have to go. I'm sorry. "
Elton seemed to cry as he leaned on his piano and shook his head. Fans gave him a big ovation as he left the stage, helped by assistants.
The incident questioned the remaining dates of the veteran's tour, but promoter Chugg Entertainment confirmed in a statement that Elton's scheduled concerts in Australia and New Zealand will continue as planned.
"At this stage, all remaining shows will continue as planned," the statement said. "Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset about having to finish his Auckland concert early last night."
Soon, Elton will return to Mount Smart Stadium on Tuesday night (February 18), and he has appointments at Down Under until March, when he moves to America.
