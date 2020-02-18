Elton John concerts in suspense due to traveling pneumonia

%MINIFYHTMLa24a8e70a5f343a84d1d14c9fafacc8311% %MINIFYHTMLa24a8e70a5f343a84d1d14c9fafacc8312%

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; Sail in the wind & # 39; He is still too ill to act, so he is forced to postpone his remaining shows in New Zealand after his diagnosis of pneumonia is underway.

Up News Info –

Elton John He has postponed the last two shows of the New Zealand stage of his world tour after shortening a concert because he suffers from pneumonia while walking.

The 72-year-old was performing at the Mount Smart stadium in Auckland on Sunday, February 16, 2020 when he stopped the show almost two hours later and told the audience: "I can't sing … I have to go. I'm sorry. ", but he had promised to continue the tour as planned.

%MINIFYHTMLa24a8e70a5f343a84d1d14c9fafacc8313% %MINIFYHTMLa24a8e70a5f343a84d1d14c9fafacc8314%

However, in a statement on Tuesday, he announced that the shows at the same place on Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 20 would not take place after consulting with his doctors, and would be delayed until next year.

%MINIFYHTMLa24a8e70a5f343a84d1d14c9fafacc8315% %MINIFYHTMLa24a8e70a5f343a84d1d14c9fafacc8316%

According to the Stuff.co.nz website, the rock legend said in a statement: "I am incredibly disappointed to have to reschedule the remaining dates of Auckland and I want to send my sincere apologies to my amazing fans for any inconvenience caused."

"I always want to be able to give 100 percent and I'm afraid that, right now, I can't do it. I am grateful for the love and loyalty they have shown me and that I can" I hope to return in January next year to do my final shows in New Zealand. "

Promoter Michael Chugg said Elton was "devastated" to postpone the shows, but "he has to listen to his doctors and recover properly at this time."

The Auckland shows have been rescheduled for January 15 and 16, 2021. The next concert of the Rocket Man singer on his trip Farewell Yellow Brick Road in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday is still as planned, pending new announcements .