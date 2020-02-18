Elton John and George Clooney fighting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

%MINIFYHTML04d668a577091f100f6a7f34f73c0c7111% %MINIFYHTML04d668a577091f100f6a7f34f73c0c7112%

WENN / Lia Toby / Phil Lewis

According to a new report, the two main stars are having a battle over who will spend more time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they arrive in California.

Up News Info –

Everyone wants to be friends with Prince Harry and his wife. Meghan markle. Even celebrities who are already among close friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are supposedly involved in a small battle to overcome when it comes to the celebration of the couple. Elton John Y George Clooney They are two of them.

According to Radar Online, the two main stars are having a battle over who will spend more time with the Duke and Duchess when they arrive in California. "Everyone sees himself as the Hollywood star of Meghan and Harry," shares a source from the site.

%MINIFYHTML04d668a577091f100f6a7f34f73c0c7113% %MINIFYHTML04d668a577091f100f6a7f34f73c0c7114%

It is said that the famous friends of the two are already queuing to welcome them, who are currently in an opulent mansion on Vancouver Island with their 8-month-old son Archie. "There are great rights to brag about who sees them most frequently when they move to North America," the source adds.

%MINIFYHTML04d668a577091f100f6a7f34f73c0c7115% %MINIFYHTML04d668a577091f100f6a7f34f73c0c7116%

"George and [his wife] Amal are not impressed by Elton's arrogance," the source adds. "Especially as he runs through the city telling everyone who hears he hopes to organize Sussex's social calendar."

Both George and Elton have shown their support by publicly defending the couple when the media criticized them for several things before. During his appearance on "Good Morning Britain," the actor / director condemned the British media for scrutinizing Meghan. "I think sometimes it's a bit unfair," he said in the interview. "I've seen it when the press can turn you against you for ridiculous reasons and almost for nothing, and it seemed a bit unfair since [Meghan] had done nothing but live her life." "

Meanwhile, Elton turned to his Twitter account to make things clear amid reports that the Duke and Duchess were flying in private jets despite being frank about environmental issues. "I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the private stay of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in my house in Nice last week," he tweeted.

"Prince Harry's mother, Diana, princess of Wales, was one of my dearest friends. I feel a deep obligation to protect Harry and his family from unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana's premature death," he continued. . "I respect and applaud Harry and Meghan's commitment to charity and ask the press to cease these relentless and false murders of his character that are spuriously elaborated on a daily basis."