Elon Musk: Tesla's sunroof will be globalized later this year: CEO Elon Musk – Latest news

Billionaire technology mogul Elon Musk has revealed on Twitter that Tesla plans to offer the sunroof internationally "later this year."

"Tesla is increasing the installation of Solar Roof in the United States! Training will be provided, so no previous experience is needed," Musk tweeted recently. "We expect an international expansion later this year."

In October, Musk unveiled the third version of Tesla's sunroof product and, according to Musk, this third version of the electricity generating house will be cheaper, easier and faster to install than its predecessors.

The company said it increased the power density in the third version of the solar roof tiles, halved the parts used in the roof tiles and reduced costs substantially compared to the second generation roof tiles, Engadget reported.

The estimated cost of a 2,000 square foot sunroof is $ 33,950 and comes with a 25-year warranty.

Telsa is doing the installation themselves and aims to complete all the work in just eight hours.

In addition, Musk said the sunroof is cheaper than a new roof and a separate solar system mounted on the roof.

In addition, Musk also encouraged all interested parties to apply for a job on the Tesla Solar Roof team, according to Mashable.

The company is hiring roofers and installers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah. and Virginia

