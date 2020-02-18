Elliott would not change Delta Work before the Gold Cup | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML2a212134c8f23295ffaa0b3b22c36c9411% %MINIFYHTML2a212134c8f23295ffaa0b3b22c36c9412%





Jack Kennedy riding Delta Work towards victory

Gordon Elliott would not trade Delta Work "forgotten horse,quot; for any other at the Cheltenham Gold Cup Magners next month.

The seven-year-old was third in the RSA Insurance Novice Hunt last year at the Festival, but has reached the age of majority in this period, winning two of his three starts.

Victorious in the Savills Chase and the Irish Gold Cup, Delta Work now has five first-degree victories in his CV, and Elliott believes he will be perfectly prepared for three-fourth miles in Prestbury Park.

He said: "He is ready for the Gold Cup. I don't think he has done much wrong in the last two seasons: he was lame after Down Royal (when he was hit in his seasonal arc) and was hit in the RSA last year.

"It just didn't work for him in Cheltenham last season. It was probably my fault, since I didn't run it between Christmas and the RSA and it seems to be a horse that runs better when it runs more often."

"I think he's made for the race. His career style will adapt, going three miles and two."

"It's probably a forgotten horse. He has won five or six degrees and does the job."

Elliott certainly knows what it takes to win the Gold Cup, after having sent Don Cossack to lift the prize in 2016, but he has a lot of respect for the likely Cheltenham rivals of Delta Work.

"It would be great to win another Gold Cup. You have to respect whatever Willie Mullins runs and I would say is the greatest danger. Al Boum Photo and Santini (trained by Nicky Henderson) are probably the two horses you would respect most.

"I tend to worry about my own horses and let everyone else worry about their own.

"I wouldn't change my horses, but I'm sure if you asked five or six other trainers, they would say the same."

Jack Kennedy has ridden Delta Work for his last two victories, but is currently on the sidelines with a broken femur, which means a new driver will be required in Cheltenham.

Elliott said: "Jack was amazing with him on the last day. The trip he gave him that day, Ruby Walsh at his best, would have been proud of it."

"I would say anyone could ride it. It will be one of the three or four boys who will ride it and we'll see what happens."

"We still won't make any decisions."