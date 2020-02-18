Early voting begins in Texas amid a record number of registered voters – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML64b27d68f235c8195394c289a327cc3b11% %MINIFYHTML64b27d68f235c8195394c289a327cc3b12%

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Early voting began in Texas for the March 3 primaries when the Secretary of State announced that there is a new record number of registered voters in the Lone Star State.

There are 16,211,198 million registered voters, an increase of 104,214 compared to last month, which was also a record.

Preliminary figures on Tuesday in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties show that more Democrats voted than on the first day of early voting in 2016, the last time people voted for the president.

Fewer Republicans had voted in the four counties than the first day of early voting four years ago, but the numbers in Collin and Denton counties were not definitive.

Dallas County election administrator Toni Pippins Poole said that 4,003 Democrats voted on Tuesday, compared to 2,908 in 2016.

She said there were 2,311 Republicans who voted on Tuesday compared to 2,855 who voted in 2016.

In Tarrant County, election manager Heider Garcia said there were 3,852 Republicans who voted on Tuesday, compared with 4,616 who voted the first day of early voting four years ago.

He said there were 3,061 Democrats who voted on Tuesday compared to 2,292 who voted the same day in 2016.

Carole Wolanow voted early Tuesday and told us the most important issues for her. "Medical care is the most important that protects Social Security and the rights of immigrants are very important to me."

Her husband, Joram Wolanow, said: “The division that now exists is really disturbing. We need to unite and stop the nasty fight. Of course, healthcare, a balanced budget, I don't like excessive spending. "

Voters say they like the convenience of voting early.

Mark Stinner said: "It's much easier and I like to do it immediately."

Teresa Jan Hawthorne said: "Just enter, the new voting machines are great … it's easy to do … follow simple instructions … easy!"

Electoral administrators in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties said they had no major problems at the polling stations on Tuesday.

Dallas and Tarrant election officials said they redoubled their efforts to ensure that election workers were trained on the team, most of which made their debut last November.

Both counties have 47 voting centers each for early voting, but will open much more on March 3.

Voters can go to any polling place in their county.

The early voting time is 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. until Friday, and then runs from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m. Saturday and next Monday to Friday.

There is early voting on Sunday, February 23, but the schedule depends on the county in which you are.