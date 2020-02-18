Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya, has known that she is transgender since she was 3 years old

%MINIFYHTML16cfc586bca53482c8b1fc56f43dcbbd11% %MINIFYHTML16cfc586bca53482c8b1fc56f43dcbbd12%

According to the former Miami Heat student in a new interview at & # 39; Good Morning America & # 39 ;, Zaya, 12, has identified herself as a girl since she was only three years old.

Dwyane Wade He officially revealed the transgender identity of his daughter Zaya just a week ago, but said that the 12-year-old girl had known her since she was only 3 years old. "He has known for nine years, since he was 3 years old," the athlete said in "Good morning america".

"And on this path, we have asked questions and learned. But she is known," the father of four 38-year-old children continued in the new interview. "I knew from the beginning that I had to check myself," he added, "That's what I knew. I knew from the beginning that I had to ask questions."

He admitted that he is a little ignorant before discovering Zaya's situation. "I have been a person in a locker room that has been part of the conversation that has said the wrong phrases and words," said the basketball player. "As I grew up and watched my daughter grow up, I had to go to look in the mirror and say: & # 39; Who are you? What will you do if your son comes home and says: & # 39; Dad, I'm not a boy … I'm a trans girl. What are you going to do? That was my real moment. "

He recalled that the boy formerly known as Zion approached him and his wife. Gabrielle Union and starting to educate them, "& # 39; Hey, I don't think it's gay & # 39 ;, and she lowered the list and said: & # 39; That's how I identify myself, this is my gender identity. I identify myself as a Miss I think I am a straight [trans] girl because I like children & # 39 ;.

Zaya's story will appear in Dwyane's ESPN documentary "D. Wade: unexpected life"expires Sunday, February 23". It cost me a lot how much I wanted to talk in the document, "he said." I didn't really talk much about it. But I knew that if I put it in the document, it would be a great conversation. "

"Yes, we understand that our daughter is 12 years old. We struggle with what people would say about a 12-year-old girl who makes a decision about her life, but we also know our daughter."

"Then we sit down and say: & # 39; You know what? & # 39; As parents, our job is to sit down and discover and find the information we can. And we have sat together as a family. We have contacted as many people as we have been able to. We have researched as many things as we can to try to help not only our family but other people on this trip and along the way. "

Zaya is Dwyane Wade's second son with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. The athlete has full custody of the two children. Zaya's brother, Zaire, and the stepmother, Gabrielle, have offered support since leaving, but her biological mother remained silent.