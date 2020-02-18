Dwyane Wade talks about learning about gender identities with her daughter Zaya: "She is our leader,quot;

The Wade have been very open about the changes their family is experiencing and how they have learned to love their daughter, Zaya Wade. And although they have faced a lot of criticism, DwyaneWade talks about what the learning process has been for his family. He even says that Zaya has been his "leader,quot;, since he has presented to the family gender identities that they had not previously been aware of.

According to D. Wade, the path to acceptance and learning has not been easy, especially being an NBA superstar. He says that at one point, he had to control himself because he would also engage in not so pleasant conversations in the locker room about people in the LGBTQ + community.

And while Zaya continues to grow and accept who she is, Dwyane says she and her family follow her and encourage her every step of the way.

“Zaya at first knew two things. She knew heterosexual and knew homosexual, but Zaya began to investigate further, "he says." She was the one who sat with us as a family and said I don't think she's gay. "She said 'I identify as a lady. I think I'm a straight trans because I still like children. "

As we reported earlier, Zaya Wade, formerly known as Zion, announced to his parents that he no longer identified himself as a man. She changed her name and pronouns, and the Wade family is right behind her.

"As parents, we put our hopes and our fears in our children, and with Zaya we decided to listen to her and she is leading us on this trip."

Dwyane continues, talking about how her family stays together and growing together, while Zaya's only wish is to live in her truth and concentrate on being a 12-year-old girl!