Dwyane Wade struggled with the decision to share the story of a transgender teenager

These days, it feels like Dwyane WadeLife is an open book. But his candor did not come without thinking and without family arguments.
In his next ESPN documentary, D.Wade: unexpected life, the retired NBA superstar talks about her most private experiences, from confessing to Gabrielle Union who fathered a son with another woman for the birth of his daughter Kaavia James through subrogation. However, he hesitated to include his daughter. ZayaThe brave decision to leave as a transgender.
"I fought for how much I wanted to talk about that in the document," Wade said. Robin Roberts Tuesdays Good morning america. "I didn't really talk much about it, but I knew that if I put it in the document, it would be a great conversation … We struggled with what people would say about a 12-year-old boy who makes a decision about his life. But we also know to our daughter. "
Finally, as a family, they decided that the teenager's trip would serve as a learning experience for everyone. "We've been through so many different things that other people and other families go through and they thank us for talking about it," he said. "That is what we are trying to do. We know that there are other families that take care that their children meet and discover who they are."
For Zaya, it has been discovered for nine years, trying to discover its truth since he was only 3 years old. "Zaya, at first, knew two things: he knew heterosexual and gay," the proud father explained. "But Zaya began to investigate further. She was the one who sat down with us, as a family, and said," Hey, I don't think it's gay. "He lowered a list and said," That's how I identify. This is my gender identity. I identify myself as a lady. I identify myself as a transsexual because I like children. "
"It was a process for us to sit with our daughter and discover who she is and what she likes and not put anything on her because, as parents, we put our hopes and our fears in our children," Wade continued. . "With Zaya, we decided to listen to her and she is guiding us on this trip."
For his part, the former professional athlete has also been on his own trip. "From the beginning I knew I had to check," he told Roberts. "I knew from the beginning that I had to ask myself questions. I have been a person in the locker room who has been part of the conversation that has said the wrong phrases and words. As I grew up and watched my daughter grew up, I had to go look in the mirror and say: "Who are you? What will you do if your child comes home and says: Dad, I'm not a child? gay boy or that I am a trans girl. What are you going to do? "
From then on, he prided himself on being better for his children. "My daughter was my first interaction when it comes to having to deal with this conversation," Wade admitted. "I hope she is treating him the right way. Some people think not, but, inside our house, we see the smile on our daughter's face. We see the confidence that she can walk and be herself, and it is then when you know you're doing well. "
Unfortunately, not everyone has supported Zaya so much, but they refuse to let that depress them. "We get a lot of hate from people," he revealed. "But along the way, we, inside, together, like the Wade family, have to be the ones who support each other. For us, it was important that Zaya understood that her family supports her."
Now, he hopes his acceptance will encourage other parents to do the same with their children. "I am not going to sit here and act as if we had all the answers," the 38-year-old admitted. "I am not going to sit here to act like before our son came home and sat down to say that we were not ignorant parents when it comes to the world. When I say that we are learning from our 12 years, we are literally learning from our son ".
"The most important thing is to have an open mind," he continued. "Go out and investigate. Ask your son, ask other people about this because this conversation is real. Our 12-year-old daughter deals with this. This is her life every day. This is not a game for us. Protecting her heart. . It's about protecting your joy. "
After all, they just want her to be who she is: a normal teenager.
"She is a girl who wants to focus on school," Wade told Roberts. "Today, she has a mock trial at the school she is stressed for and says: & # 39; Dad, I went out with everyone because I wanted to be me. I'm grateful to be me, but I need to focus. On my trial in the school … I think for her and for me, my wife and my family, we love the fact that she doesn't have to hide who she is. "
