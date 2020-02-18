Dwyane Wade struggled with the decision to share the story of a transgender teenager

These days, it feels like Dwyane WadeLife is an open book. But his candor did not come without thinking and without family arguments.

In his next ESPN documentary, D.Wade: unexpected life, the retired NBA superstar talks about her most private experiences, from confessing to Gabrielle Union who fathered a son with another woman for the birth of his daughter Kaavia James through subrogation. However, he hesitated to include his daughter. ZayaThe brave decision to leave as a transgender.

"I fought for how much I wanted to talk about that in the document," Wade said. Robin Roberts Tuesdays Good morning america. "I didn't really talk much about it, but I knew that if I put it in the document, it would be a great conversation … We struggled with what people would say about a 12-year-old boy who makes a decision about his life. But we also know to our daughter. "

Finally, as a family, they decided that the teenager's trip would serve as a learning experience for everyone. "We've been through so many different things that other people and other families go through and they thank us for talking about it," he said. "That is what we are trying to do. We know that there are other families that take care that their children meet and discover who they are."