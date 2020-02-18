Dwayne Wade finds out about gender identities with her daughter, Zaya, and calls her her "leader,quot;

Dwayne Wade has been more than supportive of her son, who realized that she is a girl trapped in the body of a boy. He has been supporting his son Zion during this journey of becoming Zaya, and the whole family has joined in this quest.

The proud father was always by his 12-year-old son, regardless of everything the enemies had to say, and Gabrielle Union also offered his full support at all times.

The latest reports revealed that his son would be called Zaya.

Wade has been very open about all this and what his whole family has been experiencing these days because this was a challenge for everyone.

The Shade Room has the latest details on the subject, and you can know them below.

TSR writes that "while they have faced a lot of criticism, #DwyaneWade talks about what the learning process has been for their family."

TSR continued and revealed that Wade even says that Zaya has been his "leader,quot;; In other words, she presented to the family the gender identities "of those who had not been aware before."

People continue to show very little support, as you will see in the comments.

Someone said: ‘I need to know about your real mom! No one had interviewed her! "

A follower posted this: "You can all stop having gender revelations now … just wait until your child tells you what they are."

Someone else said: "Okay, so you want people to respect your,quot; privacy, "but every two days you are doing interviews DISCUSSING your privacy."

One commenter said the following: ‘Until transgender people can begin to experience hormonal changes, can have children and have menstrual periods, please stop saying this nonsense. A man has no idea of ​​the changes that come with a woman's body. This is unfair to women because of what we endure. Be a supportive father, but this is too much. "

An Instagram installer said: "Without disrespecting D Wade and his family or any other person in transition, but in my opinion the 12-year-old idk is too young … but that's me."

