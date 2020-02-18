Drowning the sound of the bombs of laughter in Syrian Idlib | Battle for Idlib News

%MINIFYHTML2acdf66f79382ca66972cd0b35ada5e111% %MINIFYHTML2acdf66f79382ca66972cd0b35ada5e112%

Salwa, to youthree-year-old Syrian girl, He has only known war. But now, when he hears the sound of falling bombs, he laughs.

In a video that has been widely shared on social networks, the girl stands on a sofa, leaning against her sitting father, Abdullah al-Mohamed, and they play a bittersweet game that they seem to have played many times before.

Plus:

When a rumbling sound gets louder, al-Mohamed asks Salwa: "Is that a plane? Or is it a projectile?"

"As hell!" Salwa responds, proud to have succeeded. "It will fall now, and we can laugh."

When the explosion sounds, the boy jumps a little and then begins to laugh out loud while his most gentle father encourages her, laughing and saying: "That's funny, isn't it? A shell?" His smile falters at the end of the video, when Salwa looks away.

The video was filmed in Sarmada, a small town near the Syrian border with Turkey, where the family has sought refuge amid a renewed offensive by Syrian government forces and their allies in northwestern Syria controlled by the rebels.

The family was forced to flee their home in Saraqeb, a strategic city in the province of Idlib that fell before government forces earlier this month, when air strikes became too "intense,quot; to handle them, al-Mohamed He told Al Jazeera.

The 32-year-old said he devised this private game to help Salwa, his only daughter, overcome his fear when attacks on Saraqeb intensified in December.

"The children in our neighborhood used to play with explosive blows. Once during Eid, they were thrown to celebrate and Salwa was scared by the noise," he said, referring to the Muslim religious holiday.

"I took her to the balcony to show her that it was just a toy, a game that children play to celebrate Eid and others," al-Mohamed added.

"I tried to use the same pretext to convince her that this was just a game, that she shouldn't be afraid," al-Abdullah said. "He needed to eliminate fear from his heart," he said. "I wanted him to associate these loud and scary sounds with something that is light and fun."

More than three million people live in the province of Idlib, many of them displaced from other parts of the country recaptured by government forces. According to the UN, some 900,000 people have been displaced in the area since the December offensive.

The renewed military impulse has strained the fragile cooperation between Turkey, Russia and Iran, the main international actors in the Syrian war, who designated Idlib as a de-escalation zone in a 2018 agreement that slowed al-Assad's momentum to recover the territory.

Under the agreement, Turkey, which supports several rebel groups, and Russia, which supports al-Assad, agreed to create a demilitarized zone in Idlib. However, the parties accused each other of not adhering to the terms of the agreement and, last April, al-Assad relaunched its campaign to take control of the last area held by the rebels.

A series of cease-fires that were not maintained last summer were negotiated, and the government offensive resumed in December. The assault has been characterized by fighter planes that launch initial attacks followed by bombings and the arrival of ground troops, while civilians flee mass from cities, including Maaret al-Numaan and Saraqeb, to the closed Turkish border.

"During our last days in Saraqeb, the bombing was so intense … When it started, it could take up to a month to calm down," al-Mohamed recalled.

& # 39; My game will no longer be enough & # 39;

Al-Mohamed has no hope for the future, he cannot find work while the family struggles to cope with daily life near the sealed border with Turkey, which houses some 3.6 million Syrian refugees and has said that it cannot absorb more.

As a father, he constantly cares about the environment in which Salwa could grow.

"It's fine, for now; it's a girl who plays, laughs and jokes," he said. "But my fear is that as it grows, the bombing continues. And when I do, my game will no longer be enough to protect it from deeper psychological trauma."

"I have no expectation for the future; it is unknown to us here," al-Mohamed said hopelessly.

"I want the world to know: we are not terrorists as the regime tells us that we are," he said, "we are human, we are worthy souls who have the right to live like any other human being in the world." world."

On Monday, in rare public comments, al-Assad promised to continue pushing for the offensive in Idlib province, as well as on the outskirts of neighboring Aleppo.

Syrian state television said on Sunday that Russian-backed forces had "liberated all the villages and small towns west of the city of Aleppo," which marked a significant breakthrough for the government.