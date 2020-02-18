Drew Carey's former fiance died of blunt force trauma, forensic rule

%MINIFYHTMLbebb6993c7648101be7042890bb52e6511% %MINIFYHTMLbebb6993c7648101be7042890bb52e6512%

Amie Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, has been arrested for murder and held on $ 2 million bail after she fell off a balcony in Los Angeles on February 15.

The comedian's death Drew CareyThe ex-fiancee has been officially declared a homicide.

It was believed that Dr. Amie Harwick had fallen from her death from a balcony in Los Angeles on Saturday (February 15) after being attacked by her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse.

Since then he has been arrested for murder and held on bail of $ 2 million (£ 1.5 million), and on Tuesday, authorities released the results of the Harwick autopsy.

Forensics at the Los Angeles County coroner's office ruled that the 38-year-old woman died of blunt head and torso injuries, while "evidence of manual strangulation," according to The Hollywood Reporter, was also observed.

The news comes when it is revealed that Harwick had previously obtained two restraining orders against Pursehouse.

He obtained temporary legal protection for the first time in June 2011, accusing Pursehouse of removing her from a car and leaving her on the side of a highway after a heated argument, only weeks after he allegedly assaulted her.

Harwick, a sexual and family therapist, received a three-year restraining order in 2012, after claiming that her ex had been harassing her, even apparently breaking into her apartment and breaking her photo frames, and sending threatening emails to his friends. That order expired in April 2015, according to TMZ.

She dated "The Price Is Right" host, Carey, in 2017, and they got engaged in 2018, before deciding to separate amicably months later.