Drew Carey advocates reform of domestic violence law after Ex's death

Drew Carey He is fighting for better domestic violence laws after his ex-girlfriend was found dead.
During the weekend, the news was heard Amie Harwick, which was previously committed to the The price is correct Star in 2018, he was killed in Hollywood Hills on Saturday.
She was only 38 years old.
According to the release of the Los Angeles Police Department, Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth PursehouseHe was arrested on suspicion of murder in Playa del Rey.
Officers responded to the call of a "screaming woman,quot; in Hollywood Hills around 1:16 a.m. of that night, according to the statement. Apparently, Harwick's roommate went to nearby residences for help and then met with officers outside his shared home. The roommate told officers that Harwick was being mugged inside.
According to the statement, police found Harwick on the floor under a third-floor balcony and was "seriously injured,quot; and "did not respond."
The Los Angeles Fire Department transported Harwick to a local hospital, however, she died later.
According to the documents, the coroner revealed that the cause of Harwick's death was "blunt wounds to the head and torso."
About the tragedy, Carey has spoken about Harwick's death and is fighting for better domestic violence laws.
Michael Bezjian / WireImage
On Tuesday The price is correct Star turned to social networks to advocate for better domestic violence laws. He is backing a petition on Change.org that more than 20,000 people (and counting) have signed.
"Please sign this petition and add if you can," the actor wrote in Twitter. "#JusticeForAmie Thank you and I bless you."
On the petition page, which was created by one of Harwick's friends, Diana Arias, a message said: "I recently lost a wonderful friend, Dr. Amie Harwick. She was killed as a result of poor laws that do not protect victims and treat criminals. I refuse to let her death be in vain. She was a doctor in the field of mental health and advocating for the community. We have to do the same and advocate for Amie. "
According to the LAPD statement, detectives learned that Harwick had recently expressed fear of her ex-boyfriend. She had filed a restraining order against him, however, she had expired and Harwick had seen her ex boyfriend two weeks ago.
Arias referred to Harwick's restraining order and the defects of the justice system in cases of domestic violence.
"Amie had a restraining order against a violent ex-boyfriend from a decade ago. The restraining order expired," the message said on the petition page.
"Well, two weeks ago, this ex-boyfriend went to an event she was in and harassed her," the statement continued. "He began to harass her and on Valentine's Day he attacked her, in his own home while he waited for her to return home. This man for years clearly needed treatment. He should never have had to be in this situation like so many other people. The process to obtain a restraining order is very difficult and traumatic. "
At this time, the investigation is still ongoing and will be submitted to the District Attorney for consideration tomorrow, February 19.
If you wish to sign the petition, you can do so, here.
For more information on domestic abuse or for help for yourself or someone you love, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website (http://www.thehotline.org/) or call 1-800- 799-7233.
