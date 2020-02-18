Drew Carey advocates reform of domestic violence law after Ex's death

Drew Carey He is fighting for better domestic violence laws after his ex-girlfriend was found dead.

During the weekend, the news was heard Amie Harwick, which was previously committed to the The price is correct Star in 2018, he was killed in Hollywood Hills on Saturday.

She was only 38 years old.

According to the release of the Los Angeles Police Department, Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth PursehouseHe was arrested on suspicion of murder in Playa del Rey.

Officers responded to the call of a "screaming woman,quot; in Hollywood Hills around 1:16 a.m. of that night, according to the statement. Apparently, Harwick's roommate went to nearby residences for help and then met with officers outside his shared home. The roommate told officers that Harwick was being mugged inside.

According to the statement, police found Harwick on the floor under a third-floor balcony and was "seriously injured,quot; and "did not respond."

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported Harwick to a local hospital, however, she died later.