Drew Brees confirms his intention to return to New Orleans Saints by 2020 | NFL news





Drew Brees will return for another season

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will return in 2020.

The 41-year-old man announced Tuesday that he was ready to return and make "another race,quot; with the Saints. However, Brees is a free agent without restrictions and has no contract for next season.

But he said in January that he had two options: retire or play another season in New Orleans.

Brees posted a panoramic photo of the mountainous landscape and ocean side of his recent vacation in Hawaii on Instagram with the caption: "My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the routine and the trip, because the reward will ultimately be worth the shame. !!! I love you #WhoDatNation. Let's make another race! "

Brees enters his twentieth season and earned $ 25 million in 2019, when he was the tenth highest paid quarterback in the NFL. According to Spotrac, Brees has professional earnings of $ 244.7 million, the highest among all active players.

Tom Brady, a free agent who has spent his entire career with the New England Patriots, has raised about $ 235 million.

In addition to Brees, Saints quarterbacks, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill, who played multiple positions, are free agents. Hill said he plans to enter free agency looking for the opportunity to play as a quarterback. Bridgewater rejected an offer from the Miami Dolphins to return as a support for Brees in March 2019.

Brees is only nine attempts to pass Brett Favre for the all-time record. It already has three prestigious pass records, including 77,416 yards, 547 touchdowns and 6,867 full passes.

Selected in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, Brees entered free agency in 2006 and joined the Saints for the Miami Dolphins.