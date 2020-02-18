Drew Barrymore thanks the coach who helped transform his body

drew Barrymore You are giving credit where the credit is due.
In honor of Wellness Week, the Hollywood actress visited Instagram and thanked a woman who helped her on her fitness trip over and over again. Let's say everyone deserves someone as special as the founder of M / Body Marnie Alton.
"This woman has been my teacher for a long time and my dear important friend. She has helped me. She healed me. She encouraged me to move on when I felt that being strong was an insurmountable task. We have known each other for about 15 years and when I told her I wanted to transform my body for #SANTACLARITADIET, she helped me, "Drew wrote on Instagram. "Every spring, when I started training to become #SHEILAHAMMOND, Marnie was the one who took me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother. He is also the most amazing person. He is poetry in a human being."
Drew continued to describe Marnie as a woman who is "very knowledgeable about our bodies." And if you're ever in Los Angeles, maybe you can experience their workouts, before they run out, of course.
"Her classes are always full and we all love to run towards her for her spirit and leadership for all healthy things. We hope that people in the world of well-being are really healthy in their hearts and minds. It's not just about being terminators! It's about how to find yourself, "he explained. "How to be your best self. But we need guidance and hope our teachers are intelligent, wise and healthy!"
Drew continued: "Marnie is one of the greats. Period. And if you are looking for a life change or find your tribe consistent, she is where I found mine."
In her Instagram post, the proud mother also shared some photos of her workouts that can often be done inside her children's playroom.
There are also more than a few words of wisdom, including a "love note for my body,quot; that can inspire your fans and followers to get up and sweat.
Earlier this week, Drew started Wellness Week with a video of his yoga studio training. While I was sweating, the actress had a revelation that she couldn't help sharing.
"The stillness is as powerful and stimulating for reflection and emotionally convincing as throwing, throwing into music, calming anger, solving things," he explained. "Being quiet and still can bring some of the most powerful things to our bodies … So I want to promote being a very, very long yogi."
You're leaving Drew!
%MINIFYHTMLb977df5ef243606cb9cd9612847297c013%