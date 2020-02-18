Drew Barrymore thanks the coach who helped transform his body

drew Barrymore You are giving credit where the credit is due.

In honor of Wellness Week, the Hollywood actress visited Instagram and thanked a woman who helped her on her fitness trip over and over again. Let's say everyone deserves someone as special as the founder of M / Body Marnie Alton.

"This woman has been my teacher for a long time and my dear important friend. She has helped me. She healed me. She encouraged me to move on when I felt that being strong was an insurmountable task. We have known each other for about 15 years and when I told her I wanted to transform my body for #SANTACLARITADIET, she helped me, "Drew wrote on Instagram. "Every spring, when I started training to become #SHEILAHAMMOND, Marnie was the one who took me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother. He is also the most amazing person. He is poetry in a human being."

Drew continued to describe Marnie as a woman who is "very knowledgeable about our bodies." And if you're ever in Los Angeles, maybe you can experience their workouts, before they run out, of course.