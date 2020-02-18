Drake supposedly cheats Imaan Hammam with the Toronto model

Instagram

The creator of successes & # 39; In My Feelings & # 39; He was seen spending Valentine's Day with the Insta Lexus model at the Post Malone concert in Canada, a week after provoking rumors of dating with the Dutch supermodel Imaan.

Duck It will not be established in the short term. The Canadian singer / rapper, a notorious womanizer, has been accused of cheating the supermodel Imaan Hammam with a Toronto Instagram model called Lexus.

The rumor of the traps begins to emerge after the 33-year-old artist was seen spending Valentine's Day with Lexus, who lives in Ontario, Canada, in Post MaloneToronto concert. In a video that has circulated online, Lexus was seen behind while Drizzy and Post played pong beer after the concert.

The same night, Lexus also shared in her own Instagram stories a selfie of her in the same black dress that is seen in the video. Drake was not seen with him in the picture, but he allegedly posted a video of him in his story.

The Valentine's Day excursion was not the first time Drake was seen with Lexus. The two reportedly spent New Year's Eve together in Las Vegas. There is a picture of the couple relaxing in what looked like a club, possibly taken at the celebration of the new year, and Lexus allegedly said it was the best thing that had happened to him in 2019.

But Drake sparked dating rumors with the Dutch model Imaan, after being seen leaving his New York apartment earlier this month. The hit "Hotline Bling" was also seen with the 23-year-old beauty at the Nike fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week and then supported her at a party celebrating Imaan's collaboration with the style brand of luxury living Frame.

When news of Drake and Imaan's dating rumors was heard, Lexus was furious. She shared a long message with a caption that said: "I am distant because people lie about anything." She wrote in her post, "please, lie to you saying who they are and want to enter your life to ruin your peace."

"95% of people are insignificant these days, they will lie to the nucleus (not even you at this point but themselves) about being an honest, loyal, good, considerate person, the whole person mentioned." He continued, "It takes 2 seconds to hear that something escapes them from their mouths, spying online, seeing them drunk, etc. to know that they are liars and enjoy lying."

He also warned his followers to be careful with "new friends and potential new partners because people will try to enter their peaceful life with bad intentions for their own selfish motives. People will lie about what they don't even need to be lying and not being able to recognize their actions as if they had not grown. "

Lexus ranted about the people who lied to him.

It's unclear who Lexus' complaint was addressed to, but she and Drake seem to have fixed things.