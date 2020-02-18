Drake cheating the new GF supermodel with the Insta & # 39; Big Ear & # 39 ;!

Two weeks ago, the fashion world was full: there were reports that Drake was dating supermodel Imaan Hammam.

The rumors of the new super couple began when Drake was seen leaving Imaan's house, after the two were seen kissing at the supermodel event New York Fashion Week.

Well, it turns out that Drake is still in these streets.

MTO News has confirmed that the Canadian rapper is playing with a Toronto Instagram model called Lexus. The two spent V-day together in a concert.

And social networks are not friendly with the beautiful Lexus. People on Twitter call it "big ears,quot;

But Big Ears is winning. While she and Drake were together at a concert in Toronto, the beautiful Imaan was alone in Miami.

Drake was in Toronto for Valentine's Day, in a concert with Post Malone. We have a post-concert video, and that's Lexus with his black dress.

In early February, when Drake was seen kissing with Imaan, Lexus was furious:

She are pictures of Imaan: