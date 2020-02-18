Dog saved after swallowing a bag of crack cocaine – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 1 year old pit bull is recovering after swallowing a bag of crack that was thrown into the backyard of its owner.

Detroit police were executing a court order at a neighbor's house on Wednesday when one of the suspects listed in the order threw the bag over the fence.

At the same time, Clinton Majors let out his 1-year-old pitbull named Nipsey.

After realizing that Nipsey ingested the drugs, two researchers from the Michigan Animal Protective Society were sent home and the dog was later transported to the MHS Grosfeld Veterinary Center.

Nipsey was held overnight for treatment and met with his owner the next day.

"The cost of Nipsey's medical care was covered by MHS thanks to a gift from Strategic Personnel Solutions to help our communities, "said the MHS website.

