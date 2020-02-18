Dodik's repeated calls for secession from the Srpska Republic raise alarm | News

Bosnian Serbs have once again threatened to separate in an attempt to rid the main foreign judges of Bosnia and Herzegovina, risking another political crisis and raising concerns among the international community.

The parliament in the Republika Srpska, which shares some central institutions with the Bosnian-Croatian Federation, on Monday gave a 60-day deadline for the reform of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML5548526f3b29310b25d2479a0414f7ff11% %MINIFYHTML5548526f3b29310b25d2479a0414f7ff12%

"Goodbye Bosnia, welcome RS-exit," said Milorad Dodik, a Serbian member of Bosnia's joint presidency. "See you in 60 days."

Three foreign judges serve in court along with two Croats, two Bosnians and two Serbs, a legacy of the Dayton Peace Agreement that ended the 1992-95 war and divided Bosnia into ethnic terms.

The court decided earlier this month that unclaimed farmland was automatically owned by the central state of Bosnia instead of the Srpska Republic, which contradicts Bosnian Serbian law.

"The Serbs are frustrated by the constant efforts to destroy their identity," President of the Republic Srpska, Zeljka Cvijanovic, told parliamentarians.

Calls to secession

In recent days, Dodik has repeatedly expressed his ambition to organize a referendum on the independence of the Srpska Republic: to separate from the rest of Bosnia, saying that Bosnian Serbs should decide their future.

Sections of the international community have reacted to Dodik's comments, leaving behind his support. Bosnia

"NATO headquarters in Sarajevo is helping to reform defense and security structures in Bosnia and Herzegovina. We remain committed to the progress of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the reforms it has chosen," NATO said in a statement sent to Al Jazeera.

Valentin Inzko, the high representative for the implementation of the Peace Agreement for Bosnia and Herzegovina, he said he was convinced that a referendum on secession would not be held, nor would it have legal validity.

"We will insist that the Dayton Treaty be respected. Dayton guarantees the sovereignty and integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Under the Dayton Agreement, entities have no right to separate," Inzko told N1, a 24-hour regional news channel.

"Secession would mean crossing a red line," continued Inko. "We must not forget that Bosnia and Herzegovina was admitted to the United Nations as a country in 1992, along with Slovenia and Croatia. All were admitted to the UN on the same day, and that is the pillar and base of Bosnia and Herzegovina,quot; (Some of the) internal borders have changed within the limits of the Dayton (Peace Agreement), but only the internal ones. "

Over the weekend, commenting on the court's decision, Dodik said: "The red line was crossed."

Dodik accused the West of contributing to the efforts of the Bosnians "to drown the Srpska Republic,quot; and said he would be "even more convinced,quot; after 60 days that the Srpska Republic needed to separate.

The 1992-1995 Bosnian war between Croats, Bosnians and Serbs killed about 100,000 people.

Although the agreement that ended the war is largely intact, Bosnia is plagued by instability, divisions and political crises: it took politicians more than a year to agree on a government after the last elections.