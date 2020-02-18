Do you have a few million for a space ticket? SpaceX wants to send 4 tourists to a super high orbit – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – SpaceX aims to launch up to four tourists to a super high orbit, possibly by the end of next year.

The company has partnered with Space Adventures for the tourist flight. Authorities announced the first mission of its kind on Tuesday. Space Adventures has already helped put tourists in orbit, working with the Russian space program.

Space Adventures announces agreement with @SpaceX launch private citizens in the Dragon spacecraft https://t.co/yjAsZULZ9s pic.twitter.com/J6d3wEWomb %MINIFYHTMLf2cf7668bc4d21ea5d675aad0cb0a16813% %MINIFYHTMLf2cf7668bc4d21ea5d675aad0cb0a16814% – Space adventures (@SpaceAdventures) February 18, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLf2cf7668bc4d21ea5d675aad0cb0a16815% %MINIFYHTMLf2cf7668bc4d21ea5d675aad0cb0a16816%

For this trip, paying customers will skip the International Space Station and instead orbit two or three times higher, or approximately 500 to 750 miles above Earth. Ticket prices are not disclosed, but millions are expected. SpaceX will use the same type of Dragon capsule that will launch NASA astronauts to the space station.