Dixie Chicks will return with & # 39; Gaslighter & # 39;

Natalie Maines uses her Instagram account to share a brief clip of a dancer who moved to the group's first single in more than a decade.

Dixie Chicks He has promoted his return with a teaser. Months after revealing that their first studio album in fourteen years will be called "Gaslighter", the creators of hits "Not Ready to Make Nice" gave fans a taste of their new music as a leader. Natalie Maines Take a clip of what appears to be the music video of your main song.

Using his own Instagram account on Sunday, February 16, Maines released a behind-the-scenes video that captured a topless male contortionist dancing alongside what sounds like the album's main song. In the legend of the publication, the 45-year-old singer wrote: "I'm going to get in trouble for this, but that's why you love me."

"Gas lighter, liar / You had to light a fire, you had to light a fire / You couldn't take you to a slightly higher road / I had to burn it, I had to tear it down / I tried to say I'm crazy / Honey, you know I don't I'm crazy / But you ran out of gas / You're a la-la-la-liar … ", you could hear Maines singing at the bottom of the video.

Maines' original post was deleted Monday morning, but she uploaded a screenshot of the video hours later. Along with that, she wrote in the attached title, "Ha! As if it never happened," in addition to "hashtags" and "soon." Minutes later, he reloaded the video with a mocking legend that said: "Just kidding!"

The official Dixie Chicks Instagram account, meanwhile, posted two photos with the subtitles "#gaslighter" and "# dcx2020". Both photos saw Maines along with his bandmates. Martie Erwin Maguire Y Emily Erwin Robison Drinking wine with striped straws. One captured them in white clothes, while the other presented them with fiercer dark suits.

The conversations about the return of Dixie Chicks have been full of enthusiasm since June 2019. In September of the same year, Maines went into details about his upcoming albums during an appearance on the podcast "Spiritualgasm".

Among the theme that Maines openly discussed was the inspiration for the album. "The composition of songs is really difficult for me, and I think that for many years, I didn't want to analyze my life or my relationship. I was just in it, I dedicated myself and I dedicated myself, and if I had started writing songs about it," he said . spilled "I don't want to say I was in a & # 39; survival mode & # 39 ;, but I just wasn't ready to open like this."