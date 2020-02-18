Diddy reportedly lied to Biggie's mom – After the death of the legendary rapper !!

The former bodyguard of Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs, Gene Deal, has been all over YouTube, accusing Diddy of being involved in the murder of Christopher Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G.

The murder of Biggie is currently "unsolved,quot;, and the mystery surrounding Biggie's death is one of the most important stories of hip hop.

And Gene has been filing groundless explosive accusations against Diddy and getting millions of YouTube views on the matter.

