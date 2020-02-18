device: researchers develop a device to generate electricity from the air using bacterial proteins – Latest news

Researchers have developed a new device that uses a natural protein derived from bacteria to create electricity from moisture in the air, an advance that can help produce renewable energy that can work indoors unlike solar and wind generators. The device, described in the journal Nature, is called "Air-gen,quot;, or air-powered generator, and is made of electrically conductive ultraconductive protein cables produced by the Geobacter microbe that was discovered in the Potomac River mud in the US . UU. over 30 years ago

According to researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst in the USA. In the USA, Air-gen connects the electrodes to the small protein cables in such a way that it generates electric current from the water vapor naturally present in the atmosphere.

"We are literally producing electricity from nowhere. The Air-gen generates clean energy 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," said Jun Yao, co-author of the UMass Amherst study.

%MINIFYHTML417faca227601b2d21d43259bd58345811% %MINIFYHTML417faca227601b2d21d43259bd58345812%

The device, the scientists said, is non-polluting, renewable and inexpensive.

They added that it can generate energy even in areas with extremely low humidity, such as the Sahara desert.

According to Derek Lovely, another co-author of UMass Amherst's study, the device has significant advantages over other forms of renewable energy, such as solar and wind, since it "even works indoors."

Air-gen requires only a thin film of small protein cables that are less than 10 micrometers thick and absorb water vapor from the atmosphere, the scientists said.

They added that the bottom of the film rests on an electrode, while a smaller electrode that covers only part of the protein wire film is on top.

With peculiar surface chemistry characteristics and the ability to conduct electricity, these small protein wires and fine pores between them establish favorable conditions to generate an electric current between the two electrodes, the study noted.



Scientists hope to expand technology to boost small electronics.

"The ultimate goal is to make large-scale systems. For example, technology could be incorporated into wall paint that could help power your home. Or, we could develop autonomous generators that supply electricity from the grid." Yao said.

"Once we reach an industrial scale for wire production, I hope we can make large systems that contribute significantly to sustainable energy production," he added.

Scientists recently designed a new microbial strain to produce protein cables more quickly and economically.

"We turn E. coli into a protein nanowire factory. With this new scalable process, the supply of protein nanowires will no longer be an obstacle to the development of these applications," said Lovely.