Desiigner falls in love with James Harden during the stage accident at the Las Vegas concert

Bradley Lamb
When delivering an energetic performance of his success & # 39; Panda & # 39 ;, the rapper misjudges the edge of the platform and falls towards the basketball superstar.

Rapper Designer He kept a red face on Tuesday (February 18) after falling off the stage during a concert in Las Vegas and hitting a basketball superstar James harden.

The ace of the Houston Rockets was among the people who celebrated at JEWEL Nightclub during Desiigner's energetic performance of his hit "Panda", when the hip-hop star miscalculated the edge of the platform and fell towards Harden, who I was with my back to the stage.

According to TMZ, Khloe KardashianThe ex-boyfriend was not injured in the incident, while Desiigner also appeared to be unharmed.