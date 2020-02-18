Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 fight date, start time, card, PPV price and odds of revenge for the heavyweight title

%MINIFYHTML7eeae47aa83216251770d14776ef9cc011% %MINIFYHTML7eeae47aa83216251770d14776ef9cc012%

Arguably, the fight for the most important heavyweight title since Lennox Lewis-Mike Tyson in June 2002 takes place on Saturday night from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Deontay Wilder is ready to defend the WBC heavyweight championship against linear champion Tyson Fury in a long-awaited rematch after they went to a split tie in December 2018, one of the best fights of the year.

%MINIFYHTML7eeae47aa83216251770d14776ef9cc013% %MINIFYHTML7eeae47aa83216251770d14776ef9cc014%

Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) beat Wilder for most of the competition. But Wilder has the equalizer: a patented right hand, like the one boxing rarely sees in life.

%MINIFYHTML7eeae47aa83216251770d14776ef9cc015% %MINIFYHTML7eeae47aa83216251770d14776ef9cc016%

After knocking down Fury in the eighth round, Wilder was on two scoring cards in the 12th round and looking for knockout to win. The 2008 Olympic bronze medalist seemed to send Fury to the account with a vicious combination of two strokes that would have left a normal man unconscious. Somehow, Fury rose from the dead to get up and finish the round to win the split draw.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Since then, Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) scored a knockout in the first round of Dominic Breazeale in May and then came from behind to score a dazzling KO in the seventh round of Luis Ortiz. The "Bronze Bomber,quot; warned Fury that he better be careful, or that he will finish the job this time.

"Fighting with a guy like Fury, you have to be careful," Wilder said at a press event on January 25. "Time passes very fast in the ring. You are trying to do everything you prepared. With what he brings to the table with his boxing skills, you must have some awareness of the clock. But with my power, it is his job is really look at the clock and try to avoid me for 36 minutes. "

Fury, the former unified heavyweight champion, also competed twice in the same period of time. He stopped Tom Schwarz by technical knockout in the second round in June, then beat Otto Wallin by unanimous decision in a tougher fight than expected that saw Fury suffer a deep wound in the right eyelid, which presented the possibility that It would stop at any moment. The "Gypsy King,quot; promises to be the one who will dethrone Wilder and leave "Sin City,quot; with gold.

"We are giant heavyweights," Fury said at the same press event. "I've had 20 knockouts, so I'm very capable of knocking people out. When you underestimate the power of another person, you usually end up taking off. If I'm a big hitter or not, I don't think anyone else can combine me with heart and determination. I'm going to put my iron will on Deontay Wilder. "

Here is a complete Wilder vs. guide. Fury 2, which includes the start time, the fight card, the price of the PPV, the updated betting odds and more.

When is Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2?

Date: Saturday, February 22

Saturday, February 22 PPV start : 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT

: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT Principal card: 9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT

9 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. PT Main event: 11 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. PT (approx.)

Deontay Wilder Wilder's rematch fight against Tyson Fury will take place on Saturday, February 22, and the coverage will begin with a pre-show at 7 p.m. ET followed by the billboard at 7:30 p.m. ET. The main pay-per-view card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET. Wait for Fury and Wilder to take their walks for the main event between 11 p.m. and midnight

How to watch, live streaming Wilder vs. Fury 2

Television channel: ESPN, Fox Sports 1

ESPN, Fox Sports 1 Live Streaming (PPV): ESPN +, Fox Sports Go

Pre-show and preliminary bouts are available on ESPN News and Fox Sports 1. At 8 p.m. ET, the billboard continues on ESPN and FS1.

The Wilder vs. Fort 2 main card is a payment per ESPN + / Fox joint vision. It can be broadcast live through the Fox Sports and ESPN + application.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 Price PPV: How much does the card cost?

Deontay Wilder Wilder vs. Fight Tyson Fury costs $ 79.99 in pay per view.

The main card is also available for purchase through most major cable and satellite providers.

Where does Wilder vs. Fury 2?

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Wilder vs. Fury 2 falls at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Wilder returns to the "Wrestling Capital of the World,quot; for the fifth time. The rematch will be Fury's third consecutive fight in the game's mecca.

Wilder vs. Betting Fury 2

The online betting house BetOnline.ag has the rematch almost in a pick-em, with Fury emerging as the slight favorite at -105, which means he would need to bet $ 105 to win $ 100. Wilder is at -115, so which means that a $ 115 bet would generate $ 100. The over / under is set to 10 1/2 rounds (-130 / + 110)

Deontay Wilder registration and bio

Name: Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder Nationality: American

American Born: October 22, 1985

October 22, 1985 Height: 6-7

6-7 Weight:

Reach: 83 inches

83 inches Total fights: 43

43 Record: 42-0-1 with 41 knockouts

Tyson Fury record and bio

Name: Tyson fury

Tyson fury Nationality: British

British Born: August 12, 1988

August 12, 1988 Height: 6-9

6-9 Weight:

Reach: 85 inch

85 inch Total fights: 30

30 Record: 29-0-1 with 20 knockouts

Wilder vs. Fury 2 fight card

Principal card

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury for the WBC and Fury Wilder linear heavyweight titles

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington; Heavyweight

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jose Tupas Santisima for the featherweight title of the WBO Jr. de Navarrete

Sebastián Fundora against Daniel Lewis; Jr. Middleweight

Billboard