Deontay Wilder criticizes Tyson Fury before the Las Vegas rematch | Boxing News

Deontay Wilder has said that his "two-year strokes were harder,quot; than Tyson Fury before the rematch for the heavyweight world title in Las Vegas.

Undefeated fighters face each other at the MGM Grand on Saturday after an exciting draw in their first bout in December 2018.

Fury, who felt he should have won the first fight, said he "will need a knockout,quot; to avoid "another controversial decision."

But the & # 39; Bronze Bomber & # 39; He was baffled by the suggestion that Fury could become the first man to knock him out.

"Fury, as I said before, has pillows like fists," said Wilder Sky Sports News.

"That's why I could continue pressing him (in the last fight)."

"We all know that Fury can't hit.

"The numbers don't lie, we can see that my two-year-old son hits harder than he does."

"I don't believe anything he is saying. Fighters must have certain strategies and tactics when approaching a fight."

"Sometimes you have to manipulate people, and he is trying to make you believe something that even he doesn't believe."

Fury has confirmed that there is an agreement for a third fight between him and Wilder, whatever the outcome of this weekend's rematch.

He said: "I think the money is too big to not have it.

"This is the prize fighting game and there is too much money in the boat so you don't want revenge, even if you lose."

When asked if he would like a rematch, Fury said: "I don't lose!

"I'm going to have a rematch anyway. All I do is win, unless I get a draw!"