Denise Richards: That's why he decided to break his silence about the rumors of open marriage!

Amid reports that Denise Richards has an open marriage and that she was in love with Brandi Glanville, co-star of RHOBH, Denise decided to abolish the rumors. How, a source reports that he claims to know why the reality television star decided to break his silence about it.

The source told HollywoodLife that Denise actually "has no idea where rumors come from that she has an open marriage to Aaron (Phypers), but of course they dislike her."

Not long ago, Denise responded to a follower who wondered if she and Aaron really have an open relationship.

Denise emphasized that the two are in a happy and monogamous marriage.

Conversations about open marriage came shortly after speculation that she and Brandi had an affair for months at the beginning of last year.

It seems that this has taken its toll on Denise: it seems She seems to be the target this season. The feeling is that Brandi (Glanville) has just left for the drama to begin, "says the source. Denise stands firm even though they got involved, although she didn't attend one of the parties because she didn't want to give Brandi a platform of filming for more drama. "

In fact, although none of the ladies has addressed their love speculations directly, Brandi has been hinting that everything is true!

When Denise finally spoke about the accusations, the insider explains that it was for her family, her children, in particular.

It also seems that the drama has pushed Denise to want to leave the show sooner than you think.

The source said that ‘Denise plans to end the season, but the jury seems to know if it continues after that. Aaron will support Denise doing the show as long as she has fun doing it. He got involved in part of the drama this season because he had to support his wife several times, which was difficult for him. "



