Demi Lovato's desperation to lose weight led to an overdose of 2018

The creator of hits & # 39; Skyscraper & # 39; reveals that the diet and intense workouts in an effort to lose weight made her return to her bad habits that almost cost her life.

Diet and intense workouts led to Demi lovatoThe slip and overdose of sobriety in 2018, according to the singer.

The Anyone star thought that his desperate attempt to lose weight and exercise was healthy, but now he realizes he was returning to the bad habits that almost cost him his life.

"I'm tired of falling to the ground with extreme workouts and diets," Lovato told the model. Ashley Graham about him "Pretty big"podcast" I thought that the last few years were the recovery of an eating disorder when I was really falling completely into it. "

"I think when you have certain people around you that tell you … that you must look a certain way, it makes it more difficult. I was in that situation, and I was throwing myself to the ground. Honestly, I think that is kind of which led to everything happening over the past year: I thought I found recovery when I didn't, and then I lived this kind of lie and tried to tell the world that I was happy with myself when I really wasn't. "

Lovato spent time in the hospital and then in rehab in 2018 after his overdose, and recently launched his return, performing at the Grammy Awards last month, January 2020, and the Super Bowl.

The new mom Graham was delighted to have her as a guest on her podcast, taking Instagram to the excitement: "I am very proud to call @ddlovato friend and I am amazed at her strength and openness in today's episode of @prettybigdealpod. "

"Her faith, wisdom and new consciousness have taken her to a place where she feels comfortable enough to set limits or take a break to heal; something we can all learn from. I am very excited for her next chapter. , it will be the best so far because it can finally be true to itself (sic). "

Lovato was delighted to get some things out of his chest during the podcast chat, which will air today.

"Thank you Ashley for allowing me to really open up about my faith, limits, my journey of bodily acceptance and what the future holds for me," he writes on Instagram. "We had such an honest and real conversation … I can't wait for you to see and hear."