Demi Lovato says that her "extreme diet,quot; was what led to her overdose of fear

Demi Lovato talked about her bodily problems and her extreme diet, which apparently was what finally led her to her fear overdose in 2018, when she almost lost her life. This is what she had to say!

Before his drug overdose almost killed her, Demi constantly posted about exercising on social media.

Now, while being invited to Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast, Demi was sincere about how she would think she was improving after fighting for an eating disorder for a long time.

Actually, however, I was actually working too hard in the gym.

‘I'm tired of throwing myself on the floor with diets and extreme workouts. I thought that the last years were the recovery of the eating disorder, when I was falling completely into it. And I realized that maybe my symptoms were not as obvious as before, but it was definitely a feeding problem, "he revealed.

Demi went on to argue that: ‘I think when you have people around you who tell you that you should look a certain way, it makes it harder. I was in that situation and honestly I think that is what led to everything happening. It was just me thinking that I found recovery when I didn't, and then living this lie and trying to tell the world that I was happy with myself when I really wasn't. "

The singer explained that, realizing that she was not happy, she promised herself that she would no longer worry about the way she looked on the next album.

It felt as if it had to be a voice for those who "naturally didn't look a certain way."

He was exercising 6 times a week and was ruining his mental health.

Since it took so long, she felt really big and important, so she was anxious not to do all that just to look healthy when she wasn't.



