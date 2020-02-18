Delaware County second grade student dies from flu complications – Up News Info Philly

BROOMALL, Pa. (Up News Info) – Grief counselors will be at a Delaware County school on Tuesday after a second grader died of flu complications. School district officials say Matthew Wzorek, 7, died Sunday.

I was a student at Worrell Elementary School in Broomall.

“Matthew was known for having a happy smile and a kind heart in class. He loved being with his friends and was always willing to offer assistance to his teachers and classmates. To say they will miss him is a huge euphemism, ”said Marple Newtown School District in a letter to parents.

In another letter to the community on Monday night, a district official said "the entire district should be on high alert for flu signs and symptoms."

"In all likelihood, all students in this second grade classroom have been exposed to the influenza B virus," the statement says.

They also say that Matthew's teacher has the flu and will be out of school for the rest of the week.

According to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, influenza circulates widely in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Authorities say there are ways to protect yourself, such as getting a flu shot.

The flu circulates until March or April of each year, so there is still time to get vaccinated.

Officials also advise you to stay away from people who may be sick and wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Also, avoid touching your face.

Kimberly Davis of CBS3 contributed to this report.