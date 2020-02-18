Dean Unglert, Caelynn Miller-Keyes had an engagement ceremony but …

What's really going on between Dean Unglert Y Caelynn Miller-Keyes?

the Bachelor in Paradise The stars have fans who speculate about the status of their relationship after some dazzling comments on social networks. During the weekend of Valentine's Day, Caelynn and Dean hinted that they could have married in secret, but the couple has not yet officially confirmed the news.

However, despite the speculation, a source tells E! News that Dean and Caelynn "are not legally married." According to insider trading, reality stars had some kind of "engagement ceremony,quot; while traveling abroad and "really took their relationship to a new level."

As for all the rumors surrounding the marital status of Dean and Caelynn, the source tells E! News, "They are trying to exaggerate and fool fans."

Since they found a connection in BiP during the summer, Dean and Caelynn have been traveling around the world together. At the end of 2019, Caelynn flew to be next to Dean after a ski accident in Switzerland left him in the hospital.