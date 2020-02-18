Dean Unglert, Caelynn Miller-Keyes had an engagement ceremony but …

What's really going on between Dean Unglert Y Caelynn Miller-Keyes?
the Bachelor in Paradise The stars have fans who speculate about the status of their relationship after some dazzling comments on social networks. During the weekend of Valentine's Day, Caelynn and Dean hinted that they could have married in secret, but the couple has not yet officially confirmed the news.
However, despite the speculation, a source tells E! News that Dean and Caelynn "are not legally married." According to insider trading, reality stars had some kind of "engagement ceremony,quot; while traveling abroad and "really took their relationship to a new level."
As for all the rumors surrounding the marital status of Dean and Caelynn, the source tells E! News, "They are trying to exaggerate and fool fans."
Since they found a connection in BiP during the summer, Dean and Caelynn have been traveling around the world together. At the end of 2019, Caelynn flew to be next to Dean after a ski accident in Switzerland left him in the hospital.
"Caelynn and Dean's close friends still don't know if they are legally married," a second source tells E! News. "Some think that something special happened after Dean's ski accident. They are very happy and very serious and enjoy fan speculation."
In October 2019, Caelynn spoke with E! News about their relationship with Dean and the fun they have together.
"It has been a lot of fun because it brings out a very different side of me. Our relationship is unlike any other I have had. It challenges me and pushes me in different ways," Caelynn shared. "It takes me skydiving and puts me on the back of a motorcycle. It brings out my side of the adventure but it also challenges me intellectually."
"He is also one of the best communicators. He has made me a better communicator." "In relationships, I tend to close if I have a problem or a problem and he makes me more vulnerable."
