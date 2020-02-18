David Moyes urges West Ham fans to & # 39; stay with us & # 39; before the trip to Manchester City | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe1a0d469f108d99c5a532c889337519811% %MINIFYHTMLe1a0d469f108d99c5a532c889337519812%





David Moyes wants West Ham fans to support his team for their trip to Manchester City, live at Sky Sports on Wednesday

%MINIFYHTMLe1a0d469f108d99c5a532c889337519815% %MINIFYHTMLe1a0d469f108d99c5a532c889337519816%

David Moyes has urged West Ham supporters to "stay with the team,quot; before their match against champion Manchester City on Wednesday live at Sky Sports.

Hundreds of Hammers fans organized a protest against co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan before the home game against Everton last month.

More protests are planned, but Moyes, while thanking fans for their support since returning to the club in December, urged them to show unity.

He said: "Stay with the team, your support will be vital. At home, especially, I think you can play your part and you can be an influence."

"We have had very few decisions since we have been here. I think they have supported us and sometimes the crowd can influence that and we should try to support the team that they have been fair."

"I have to say that they have been great with me, they have really supported me and helped me since I came back, and I have to say stay with us and I hope we will solve it."

West Ham's trip to Etihad is followed by an away game against fugitive Liverpool leaders on Monday.

But despite his complicated streak of games and six runs without victories, Moyes says he is not sure that it is the right time to launch the new signing Jarrod Bowen, who arrived from Hull on the day of the deadline.

Jarrod Bowen signed a five and a half year contract at the London stadium

"I am satisfied with what I have seen of Jarrod. He came in and settled very fast, he looked very clever in training," Moyes said.

"Obviously he has had a lot of games, it's not like he lacks the practice of the game or the physical fitness of the game in any way, so I'm happy."

"But I also distrust putting the boys too fast. I've had a lot of boys in the Championship in the past and I think it's important that you put them at the right time, at the right times, and we'll just take our time and see when it's right for Jarrod

"It's a talent. We need goals, you can do it. I'm also very aware that we don't need to push it too fast."