Daughter of Dysfunction Junction reflects on the state – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Growing up, my mother clearly dictated our relationship.

She was the authoritative figure and I the obedient daughter.

We were never the best friends because I couldn't be sensible and provide guidance. Instead, she was always a discipline and a mother of "Wait until your father finds out about this."

My mother approached me (I'm 34 years old) about why we don't have a "best friends,quot; relationship. She noticed that her friends are "best friends,quot; with her daughters.

I was blunt. I told her that she was to blame for setting those limits and not providing a sensible atmosphere at home. I told him I was fine with our relationship because I know I couldn't change it.

My father says he has affected her emotionally to the point that he sees a counselor regularly.

My father says that she will not accept any responsibility, and it is my responsibility to start the conversation and accept the guilt.

She has never accepted the blame for any situation, regardless of her actions or words.

I told my father that I will not accept the blame (this time) and that I will not have the conversation because he will not go anywhere. I am indifferent

I am not sure if there is anything I can do to positively change our relationship without being entirely to blame. What I can do?

– Distant daughter

Dear distant: You talk a lot about "guilt,quot; and "guilt." If you and your mother want to develop an adult friendship, both of you will have to learn to set aside some of your scores.

Your mother is in therapy. She could be using her hurt feelings to try to manipulate you. But she also seems to be making a connection attempt.

Now it is your turn to decide if you will accept the offer. The conversation that you two may have will begin as friendships do: slow, hesitant and looking for points in common instead of failures.

An initial offer from you may be to ask about your therapy. Why is he there, what is he learning, what does he hope to achieve and what does he want from you?

Their friendship may be less "Gilmore Girls and more,quot; Housewives of Dysfunction Junction, "but the way to open up to possibilities is to speak, listen and learn to disagree peacefully.

Dear Amy: I've been seeing "Julian,quot; for just over two months. We are both in our 20 years.

He is sweet, generous, has a stable business, has multiple hobbies / passions and is very honest with me especially. All my friends love him.

However, I am afraid that I will finally meet my conservative Italian-American family. Julian is covered in tattoos.

A couple is always visible on the back of their neck. I like your tattoos. I do not consider this to be a red flag. His career is also blue collar.

Recently, my mother "stalked,quot; her Instagram page and called me furious. She said "there must be something wrong with him,quot; to cover himself like this and that "I can't,quot; date him.

She said many critical words and did not consider my feelings. She said she is terrified of what our family will think of him.

I'm waiting for my older brother to say similar words.

Julian and I have become more serious.

I told him that I had to stop trying to control myself and accept him. However, I'm still hurt and I don't want to deal with more judgments.

That I have to do?

– Do not judge a book by its cover

Dear unjudged: It seems that his Italian-American family is behaving stereotypically, but at his age and stage, it is time to differentiate himself from his family. His cruel and exaggerated reaction to your boy's appearance is very badly reflected in them. How embarrassing (for them).

While I'm dealing with stereotypes, maybe you can too. Be like Cher's character in "Moonstruck." Tell them to "get out of it!"

Dear Amy: "Anonymous Great,quot; wanted to recognize his new grandson (his son, the baby's father, no).

Her response was good, but as a retired family law lawyer, I suggest, before the relationship with the child develops, that she try to obtain paternity or DNA tests of the alleged grandson. You never know with certainty paternity until you have the test results.

I had cases where grandparents later discovered "no paternity,quot; after they had a relationship with the child, and it was devastating.

– Been there

Dear been there: Good advice; thanks.

