Daughter of Dysfunction Junction reflects on the state – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
Dear Amy: Growing up, my mother clearly dictated our relationship.

She was the authoritative figure and I the obedient daughter.

We were never the best friends because I couldn't be sensible and provide guidance. Instead, she was always a discipline and a mother of "Wait until your father finds out about this."

My mother approached me (I'm 34 years old) about why we don't have a "best friends," relationship. She noticed that her friends are "best friends," with her daughters.

I was blunt. I told her that she was to blame for setting those limits and not providing a sensible atmosphere at home. I told him I was fine with our relationship because I know I couldn't change it.

My father says he has affected her emotionally to the point that he sees a counselor regularly.

My father says that she will not accept any responsibility, and it is my responsibility to start the conversation and accept the guilt.

She has never accepted the blame for any situation, regardless of her actions or words.

I told my father that I will not accept the blame (this time) and that I will not have the conversation because he will not go anywhere. I am indifferent

I am not sure if there is anything I can do to positively change our relationship without being entirely to blame. What I can do?

– Distant daughter

