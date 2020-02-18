Dates, deadlines you should know for the 2020 elections in Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

– It is a great year in the political arena and Michigan will occupy a central place as a battlefield state in the nation's presidential elections. We have rounded out the dates you need to know so that your voice is heard this year, from the primary to the general elections at the end of this year.

Here is the information you need to plan your election year:

2020 election dates

March 10, 2020 – Presidential Primary (click here for guidance on absentee voting)

June 20, 2020 – The delivery of military and foreign AV tickets must begin for the August elections.

July 20, 2020 – last day to register (not in person)

July 21 to August 4 – Registration in person with the local secretary with proof of residence before 8 p.m.

August 3, 2020 – Voters may obtain an absentee ballot in person at the clerk's office before 4 p.m.

August 4, 2020 – Primary state

October 19, 2020 -Last day to register (not in person)

October 20 to November 3 – Registration in person with the local secretary with proof of residence before 8 p.m.

November 3, 2020 – General election (vote in the absence of emergency for the November general elections until 4 p.m.)

Useful information for the voter

Registration in person can be made until election day at the office of the local secretary of the city. No reason why the absentee vote is also legal in Michigan now and can be requested at the local city clerk's office.

The polls open in Michigan at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you are queuing at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

