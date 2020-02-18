Daryl Gurney and Michael Smith seek to find their X factor | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML67ac714c4a91cef4e4a8cd82add220f911% %MINIFYHTML67ac714c4a91cef4e4a8cd82add220f912%





Gurney and Smith seek to deliver results

The Premier League is a tournament full of compelling narratives, but two men who have gone unnoticed in the overall calculation are Michael Smith and Daryl Gurney.



It could be argued that the pair failed last year, although with both men embarked on a third successive inclination on the biggest tour of the sport, they are trying to start the new decade in style.



For Smith – 2019 he promised a lot. He began the year losing in the World Championship final to Michael van Gerwen and, despite the inevitable disappointment that followed, the signs were encouraging in his quest for an important first title.

The star of St. Helen was later denied in the World Matchplay masterpiece last year by Rob Cross and was very close to getting a historic crown at the Masters less than fifteen days ago, wasting three darts for the title against Peter Wright .

It is surely a matter of when, and not if, & # 39; Bully Boy & # 39; he breaks his great duck, although he openly admits that he denied the Pro Tour last year in his quest for televised glory and as the wait extends, frustration only increases.

Smith's ability is clear for everyone to see.

However, Gurney is no stranger to great success. The Northern Irishman claimed the glory of the World Grand Prix on an emotional occasion in 2017, before stunning Van Gerwen to win the Players Championship Final just over 12 months later.

He could not obtain an important title for the third consecutive year in 2019, however, the ambitions of & # 39; Super Chin & # 39; They provide an intriguing contrast to Smith's despair of great success.

Gurney is considered an experienced activist within the world elite and with two important titles in his name that are a small surprise, but for the world number 7, consolidation is key.

"Every time you play in the Premier League and you're out week after week, then you play in all the major televised tournaments, people see you a lot and think you've been around for years."

"It's still my third year, so I'm still learning and when someone says they've learned all about darts, they're telling a lot of lies," Gurney said. The dart show podcast

Night three, February 20: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright vs Rob cross Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney vs Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant vs Gary Anderson

Smith is also consigned to the group & # 39; experienced & # 39 ;, despite being the second youngest player on the field this year.

The former world youth champion is making his fourth appearance in the Premier League in 2020 and has issued a warning to newcomers regarding the tax nature of the tournament.

"Some of the new boys don't know about the trip," Smith said. Sky sports. "They thought last year was tough and last year, just like Glen (Durrant).

"It was his first year, if he thinks that last year was difficult, he will find a good awakening when you have 15 weeks of solid travel and do not see anything or anyone you love.

"It's tiring, but you have to keep telling yourself that the rewards in the end are huge and it's nice."

2:39 Michael Smith saw victory slip last Thursday when Gerwyn Price rescued a draw at Nottingham Michael Smith saw victory slip last Thursday when Gerwyn Price rescued a draw at Nottingham

The debate continues on social networks about whether the Premier League is part of the & # 39; Triple Corona & # 39; of sport, although it is unquestionably one of the most lucrative events on the calendar, with £ 250,000 for the winner.

However, it is about prestige from Smith's perspective. He has appeared in five major finals in the last three years and has yet to raise a televised title, despite having darts in two of those fights.

The 29-year-old can comfort himself by knowing that the newly crowned world champion Peter Wright suffered defeat in five consecutive finals before crossing the finish line, and Smith will hope to replicate Snakebite's success.

It is a double-edged sword for & # 39; Bully Boy & # 39 ;. He constantly appears in the last stages of the majors, which contributed to his rise to a third-place race in the world in 2019, although the pain of the anguish of the last sigh is becoming increasingly difficult to bear.

"I was facing losing in the first round all the time. They were becoming easier to lose and are now losing in the final," he admitted.

"I know that reaching those finals is a great thing, sometimes I think I would have preferred to lose the first round because it is much easier to overcome it, but now I have been doing some, I hope this year I will win much more of them and bring that title to home ".

I know that reaching those finals is a great thing, sometimes I think I would rather lose the first round because it is much easier to overcome it … Smith knows it's hard to leave such defeats behind

Interestingly, Gurney is focusing his attention on the Pro Tour while making an offer to keep his place in the top eight in the world.

The 33-year-old participated in a hat-trick of important semifinals the last period: the Premier League, World Matchplay and the European Championship.

That record would be the envy of a large number of first-class operators, but it is a testament to the impressive standards set by Gurney that such achievements can be considered disappointing.

"In general, apart from not winning a race, it was probably better than in the previous two years. If you look at the ranking points and think that I have still had a great year, I simply have not won a race as I did the previous year. two years.

"I think last year was my best year in the European Circuit, so if I can do more or less the same thing again and I hope to try to get another trophy that will be great, but I want to get my finger on Pro Tours," he added. twice major champion.

Gurney is eager to add to his trophy tour

By his own admission, Smith sacrificed the potential success of the Pro Tour by focusing predominantly on major television tournaments and, although it did not have the desired effect in 2019, it is a method he will continue to adopt.

"Last year, I think I said it in so many interviews, floor events and Europeans, I gave up last year. I just focused on television," he said. The dart show podcast

"I had the World Championship final in 2019, then the Matchplay final, semifinals at the UK Open. It wasn't that bad, it just wasn't the victory, so I hope this year."

One thing the duo has in common is the desire to recover from the disappointment of the World Championship. Gurney was overtaken in the third round by fellow Premier League star Glen Durrant, while Smith crashed in his first game against Luke Woodhouse.

The annual pilgrimage to Alexandra Palace is the pinnacle of the launch calendar and, regardless of the previous highs during the season, the lack of delivery in the capital can be decisive.

However, Gurney refuses to reflect on his early departure and insists that a positive start to the season is essential.

"Last year has been forgotten now. This is 2020, a new beginning. If you start thinking about last year, you could drag old memories and then lose focus."

"If you can earn a lot of points in the ranking or a lot of money at the beginning of the year, it will take pressure off the rest of the year, so a good start to the year is always positive."

Smith is equally optimistic and, although his main objective is coherence, the desire to raise an inaugural televised title prevails.

"As long as I don't go back. I think I was in third place and now I have finished the year in fifth. As long as I don't finish next year as sixth, everything has gone as planned."

"I just want that title now. I want the trophy, any victory will serve until we reach the World Championship."

The Premier League is an event known to separate men from children, but the couple has the necessary pedigree.

Smith reached the final in 2018, while Gurney retired in the semifinals last year: the loss to Van Gerwen, the common denominator of both.

What better scenario to reaffirm your credentials? Make no mistake, Michael Smith and Daryl Gurney are the best players in the world of darts and 2020 could be another relevant reminder of that.

