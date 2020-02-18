Dan Biggar: Wales hopeful half fly can face France in Six Nations | Rugby Union News

Josh Adams is fit and has returned to training after suffering a hip injury in Dublin
Wales is hoping that half the Dan Biggar fly will be able to face France in the Six Nations on Saturday.
Biggar suffered a concussion during his 24-14 defeat to Ireland in Dublin.
The Grand Slam champions are fighting at 10 after Owen Williams was ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.
However, Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys expects Biggar to be able to face France in Cardiff.
He said: "Dan Biggar is good. He is participating in a complete training. Hopefully he will continue and pass his protocols."
"Fingers crossed will be ready."
Wales has also called Cardlam Blues, Hallam Amos, to replace Owen Lane, who has also been excluded from the rest of the campaign.