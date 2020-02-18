Dan Biggar: Wales hopeful half fly can face France in Six Nations | Rugby Union News

Home Sports Dan Biggar: Wales hopeful half fly can face France in Six Nations...

Josh Adams is fit and has returned to training after suffering a hip injury in Dublin

Last update: 02/18/20 2:08 pm

Dan Biggar suffered a concussion in the defeat against Ireland

Wales is hoping that half the Dan Biggar fly will be able to face France in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Biggar suffered a concussion during his 24-14 defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

The Grand Slam champions are fighting at 10 after Owen Williams was ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

However, Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys expects Biggar to be able to face France in Cardiff.

He said: "Dan Biggar is good. He is participating in a complete training. Hopefully he will continue and pass his protocols."

"Fingers crossed will be ready."

Meanwhile, butt Josh Adams is fit and has returned to training after suffering a hip injury in Dublin.

Wales has also called Cardlam Blues, Hallam Amos, to replace Owen Lane, who has also been excluded from the rest of the campaign.

