Dallas leader round table – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Bing CherriesWhen it comes to cherries, the Bing variety tops the list in terms of popularity and production.
Cloudy and cold skies with possible showersCloudy skies. A scattered rain or storm is possible. High near 50F. Winds from the NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy after hundreds of lawsuits for sexual abuseThe Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy because they face hundreds of lawsuits for sexual abuse and thousands of alleged victims.
RV fire and explosion leaves 1 dead in Fort WorthRV fire and explosion leaves 1 dead in Fort Worth
Up News Info 11 News Now: Tuesday morningCheck out the headlines in North Texas this Tuesday morning.
Man dies after shooting, crashing in Fort WorthA man died after a shooting and then crashed in Fort Worth on Monday night, police said.
Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy after hundreds of lawsuits for sexual abuseThe Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy because they face hundreds of lawsuits for sexual abuse and thousands of alleged victims.
Morning weather update with Anne Elise parksMorning weather update with Anne Elise parks
Cold front moves through North TexasFrom 78 degrees on Monday cooling to a maximum of 55 or so on Tuesday.
Digital screens are tracking our behavior for targeted advertising.Every day, fixed devices monitor consumers in the car, at the mall, in the elevator, even while filling their tanks at service stations. The question to discuss is whether the public should be worried.
The recent outbreak of warm weather does not mean it is time to plant"If they plant something now and we have a late freeze, the foliage or flowering is going to burn, and they may have to start over."
Dallas residents whose properties were destroyed in October Tornado will soon receive a code violation noticeThe city of Dallas says it has delayed the persecution of the violations, but has seen health and safety concerns become more pronounced.
Eddie Gossage of Texas Motor Speedway talks about Ryan Newman's accident on the Daytona 500The Vice President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway, Eddie Gossage, said: "That is impressive. It really is a scary, creepy moment and you wait and pray for Ryan to be well."
Interview: Texas Democratic Representative Colin Allred seeks re-election in the 32nd Congressional DistrictColin Allred has no opponents in the Democratic primary, but points to re-election in the November general election in District 32 of the Texas Congress.
Monday night news summaryThis is what made news on Monday, February 17.
Joe Burrow in Fort Worth to collect his Davey O & # 39; Brien awardKeith Russell interviews Joe Burrow before the awards dinner.
& # 39; Dallas Leaning Tower & # 39; attracting crowds with camera phonesIt could be the most popular Instagram place in Dallas right now.
Dallas, Tarrant County election administrators are ready to vote earlyBoth counties have made some changes since November to ensure everything goes well.
Innocent driver killed in a street crash in DallasAround 5 a.m. on Sunday morning, Kendrick Lyons, 45, was going to donate plasma when he was hit by a black 2010 Chevy Camaro who was competing with a gray 2016 Chevy Camaro.
Dallas leader round tableSix black men and women represent the welfare of 1.4 million residents of the City of Dallas.
3 teenagers killed in violent car accidentThe victims were identified as Yuxuan Wang (driver) of 18 years, Yuchen Jin (front passenger) of 16 years and Jin Chen (rear passenger) of 18 years, all of Plano.
1 killed, 3 others wounded in gunfight between rival motorcycle gangs in Midland BarOfficers were called to Your Place bar around 8:30 p.m. On Sunday he discovered that four people had been shot, one fatal, according to the Midland Police Department.
Trial begins for man accused of killing Richardson officer David SherrardThe trial for Brandon McCall began Monday at McKinney. He faces two counts of murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Kid With Go Pro demonstrates how to enjoy the good weather!Up News Info 11 graphic reporter Mike Kinney put a Go Pro on a boy who enjoyed the spring weather in February.