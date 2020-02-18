Dai Young resigns as Wasps rugby director | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLcfe4d3f822b81ec7f49a6ccf42ffa64011% %MINIFYHTMLcfe4d3f822b81ec7f49a6ccf42ffa64012%





Dai Young joined Wasps in 2011

Dai Young left the position of director of rugby of Wasps after nine years in the position.

The 52-year-old, who retired from the tasks of the first team on an interim basis last week, leaves after telling the club board that he felt he had "taken the club as far as he could."

Attack and backup coach Lee Blackett will continue as interim head coach after Young's departure.

Young told the Wasps website: "I am extremely proud of my record during my time at Wasps. It will be difficult to leave a club and a group of people who have meant so much to me in the last decade, but I feel this is the right time both for the club and for me.

"I would like to thank all the players, past and present, and the staff I have worked with, especially my department heads who have become a family.

Young leaves Wasps 10th in the Premier League

"I would also like to thank the Wasps fans who have been incredible in their support of me and the club, particularly during the most difficult times.

"Wasps have been a big part of my life and I wish everyone in the club the best of luck for the future."

Wasps president Derek Richardson expressed his "sincere thanks,quot; to Young and added: "He will always be considered a legend of Wasps and will always be welcome at The Ricoh."

Looking towards Young's replacement process, Wasps executive director Stephen Vaughan said: "Our focus now is to ensure that we have a plan to take the club forward."

"It is important that we take the time to make the right decisions as we enter a new era for the club."

After joining the club in 2011, Young led Wasps to three consecutive Premier League playoffs between 2016 and 2018, as well as a final in 2017.

The former player from Wales, Great Britain and Lions also guided the team to the semifinals of the European Champions Cup in 2016.