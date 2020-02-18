Cynthia Bailey talks about making peace with leaking baby: reveals if she is invited to the wedding!

Cynthia Bailey's wedding is just around the corner and many big names are expected to be on the guest list. That said, is your Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes one of them?

After all, they just put an end to their fief in the newest episode of the series!

Cynthia talked about everything during an interview with HollywoodLife, and even mentioned that she really believes that NeNe is happy for her and Mike Mill, her fiancé.

But does that mean they invited her to the nuptials or not?

‘Honestly, I want to extend an invitation to all the ladies. I think one of the things we share a bond with is that everyone wants to be happy. Everyone wants to be in love, women who want to have babies want to have babies. I think that regardless of where I am in the relationship with NeNe, I think in his heart he is happy to have found Mike, "he told the media.

In December, the same news media asked NeNe if she would be willing to attend Cynthia's wedding and her response was: "Yes, of course."

She went on to say that ‘We are in a much better place than the last time you saw us at the meeting. I wouldn't say we are friends. We are definitely not like we used to, but I think we are in a good place. I think we are in a cordial and respectful place. If I see her, I will run to her to greet her. – You may not run, but I would say hello. I would talk if I saw her, and I'm fine. "

Indeed, Cynthia told the site that they met at the airport not too long ago and had a pleasant conversation.

He also joked with fans about their relationship on the show, saying they can see it evolve.



