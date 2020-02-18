Cynthia Bailey shares how she would react if NeNe leaks came out of RHOA after making peace

How would Cynthia Bailey feel if her RHOA co-star NeNe Leakes left the show? While it is clear that she would have been happy about that not so long ago, now that they have buried the ax, fans are no longer sure what their reaction would be.

The dispute ended only amid speculation that NeNe plans to leave the program that made her famous after her eleventh season.

During an interview with HollywoodLife, Cynthia told the media how she would react if NeNe really left now that they are on good terms again.

& # 39; Do you know what? I think everyone at RHOA does the show, but I've always given NeNe accessories. When people think of our program, many think of it. I will never take that away. I want NeNe to do her best, whatever makes her happy. If staying makes her happy, she should stay. If walking away makes her happy, then she should walk away. NeNe was my first friend on the show, "said the reality star.

She continued to admit that during season 11, there are many ups and downs. For the most part, this is a pretty fun season for me, that I left the meeting thinking it would be the worst season of my life. "

As fans remember, Cynthia and NeNe had great consequences during the season 10 meeting, all due to another of NeNe's enemies: Kenya Moore.

NeNe was furious because Cynthia invited the other woman to her party without letting her know she would be there beforehand.

The Housewife was convinced that Cynthia had done it on purpose just to start the drama.

However, now they have made peace, and that's great to hear!



