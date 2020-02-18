Cricket Australia XI vs England Lions – Live match coverage

The unofficial test of the Lions of England against a Cricket Australia XI ended in a draw after a game dominated by bats in Hobart.

%MINIFYHTML462124066e5db11e1713c9779dd1537d11% %MINIFYHTML462124066e5db11e1713c9779dd1537d12%

SCOREKEEPER

Lewis Gregory's team had a 116-3 record in their second inning and led in 183, when players shook hands in tea on day four.

Sam Northeast was undefeated in 46 and Tom Abell six did not go with Dom Sibley (3) and Keaton Jennings (28), who reached the first entry hundreds in the 613-8 of the declared Lions, and Zak Crawley (20) dismissed.

The Lions finally defeated their hosts by 546, with Dan Lawrence and Craig Overton taking three wickets each and Cricket Australia No 6 Jack Edwards with the highest score with 192 in Bellerive Oval.

Lawrence had hit 190 in the first Lions innings.

Gregory's team now travels to Melbourne for a game against Australia This weekend, before completing the tour with a third red ball game against a New South Wales XI in Wollongong.